Nine Helicopters of Afghan Forces Crashed in Last Four Years

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2018 6:25 pm)

The Defense Ministry says at least nine choppers of Afghan military forces have been crashed in the last four years, reasoning technical issues and the Taliban attacks for the cause.

One of the commitments of the international community has been to strengthen and double the size of Afghan Air Force, however, the collapse of nine military choppers in last four years indicates that the forces have suffered significant financial losses in this process.

“The price of [the ongoing] war is high, it is natural when a helicopter crashes it causes financial losses,” said the Defense Ministry Spokesman Ghafoor Javid.

Some of these helicopters have been crashed in Kabul, Farah, Herat, Badghis, Ghazni, Kunduz and Faryab provinces.

Recently, a chopper of Afghan military forces has crashed in western Farah province that left five people killed.

Confirming the incident, the Defense Ministry said that investigation was underway in this regard to find out what has caused the helicopter to collapse.

Some military analysts, however, said that lack of technical and safety measures causing the helicopters to get crashed.

This comes as currently, Afghan Air Force has over 40 MI-17 Russian helicopters along with some U.S. made Black Hawks choppers. The Russian helicopters are mostly used to carry in reinforcements and to provide equipment to ground forces.