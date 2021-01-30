Nine dead after Wardak mob clash with police

(Last Updated On: January 30, 2021)

The Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoI) said that a team would be assigned to probe Friday’s skirmish in Maidan Wardak which left at least nine people dead and seven wounded.

Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the MoI, said in a statement late Friday that the clashes happened after “irresponsible armed men loyal” to commander Alipoor, an anti-Taliban commander known as Commander Shamshir (Sword), resisted the appointment of police chiefs for Hisa-i-Awal and Hisa-i-Dowom Bihsud district.

According to the statement, Alipoor’s armed men gathered outside of the district compound and “opened fire on security forces and people…as a result of this chaos a number of security forces and five civilians were wounded.”

Arian stated police fired in the air to control the situation, adding that 68 irresponsible armed men loyal to Alipoor have been arrested in connection with the clashes.

Meanwhile, MP Mahdi Rasikh stated that police have opened fire on civilians while they staged a peaceful protest in the district.

Rasikh claimed that at least nine people were killed and 20 more wounded, “a number of wounded individuals and tribal elders are still around the police headquarters.

He stated that the Taliban have also attacked Sar-i-Chashma and Sya Khak areas of Bihsut district.

Rasikh warned the government to resolve the issue, “otherwise, it would have terrible consequences.”