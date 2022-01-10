Nine children killed in mortar explosion

(Last Updated On: January 10, 2022)

Nine children were killed and four others were injured in a mortar shell explosion in the Lal Pur district of eastern Nangarhar province.

The incident took place on Monday when an old mortar shell exploded near a corn seller in Beganano village of Lal pur district.

“Nine children were martyred and four others were injured when an old mortar shell exploded near a corn seller in Beganano village of Lal pur district in eastern Nangarhar province, killing nine children and wounding four others,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

The injured were taken to Jalalabad Regional Hospital for treatment, the statement said.