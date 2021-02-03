Business
Nimruz celebrates Kamal Khan Dam progress as reservoir fills up
Nimruz residents and Kamal Khan Dam officials celebrated on Wednesday as the reservoir behind the dam started filling up with water.
Officials said the construction of the dam, which will be used for hydro-electric and irrigation purposes, is located in the Chahar Burjak district of Nimruz, is underway.
Local officials stated that the dam will be officially inaugurated soon.
Once construction is complete, the dam will irrigate an estimated 80 hectares of land.
The dam has a capacity of 52 cubic meters of water and will produce nine Megawatts of electricity.
According to Fatima Murchal, Presidential Deputy Spokesperson, the dam’s reservoir filling up with water finally, after seven years.
She said the Kamal Khan Dam is a key project to control Afghanistan’s water along the Helmand river.
Afghanistan-Uzbekistan-Pakistan railway line mapped out in new deal
Speaking at the event, Uzbekistan’s deputy prime minister Sardor Umurzakov said peace and stability in Afghanistan will lead to development, economic growth and increased regional cooperation.
Japan pledges over $122 million in aid to Afghanistan for 2021
Japan has announced its decision to provide over $122 million to support humanitarian and development programs in Afghanistan for the year 2021.
In a statement issued on Monday, by the Japanese Embassy in Kabul, this aid “is a vigorous step forward in realizing Japan’s pledge delivered at the Geneva Conference in November 2020, where Foreign Minister Mr. Motegi Toshimitsu affirmed Japan’s long-lasting friendship with and support for the people of Afghanistan, and pledged financial assistance up to 180 million USD per year between 2021 and 2024, a figure
comparable to the past four years.”
The embassy stated that this $122.2 million contribution forms a part of Japan’s assistance to Afghanistan to be disbursed in 2021.
“It will enable implementation of 17 humanitarian and development assistance projects orchestrated by various organizations throughout the country, aiming for the betterment of livelihoods through multiple approaches,” read the statement.
“Enhanced security sector plays an essential role in the Afghan-led nation building as we gaze at peace on the horizon. Our continuous contribution to the Law and Order Trust Fund for Afghanistan (LOTFA) exemplifies Japan’s commitment for a peaceful Afghanistan, as LOTFA is a significant multi donor program that plays a vital role in strengthening the country’s security sector,” said Japan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan OKADA Takashi.
“In light of the global pandemic, we also believe that assistance for vulnerable segment of the population who are most severely affected is essential. We truly hope that this new support will contribute to bringing about as many joyous smiles of Afghan people as possible,” he said.
Japan has been assisting Afghanistan’s nation-building efforts in various
fields including security, agriculture, rural development, human capacity
development, education, health, infrastructure, culture and humanitarian
assistance for many years.
With the upcoming disbursement of $122.2 million, the cumulative Japanese assistance to Afghanistan since 2001 will amount to $6.9 billion.
Minister of mines concerned over widespread illegal mining
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has raised concerns about illegal mining being carried out by the Taliban and powerful figures across the country.
Ministry officials said Taliban and other insurgents are illegally extracting minerals from more than 750 locations.
“The Taliban are currently mining in 750 areas. This group is using the money [made from] mining against the government,” said Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri, Minister of Mines and Petroleum.
Chakhansuri meanwhile also stated that the legal and technical work around the contract for Mes Aynak copper mine in Logar has been completed and the Chinese company involved will prepare for negotiations.
Meanwhile, officials from the National Development Department of the Presidential Palace denied reports this week that alleged the office staff consume 18 different types and cuts of meat.
Officials said a contract had been signed for the procurement of the meat but that the meat was specifically used by the department when it hosted foreign guests.
“Our staff use meat three times a week. Eighteen types of meat is used only when hosting foreign guests,” said Sadaqatullah Sadiq, deputy head of National Development Department of the Presidential Palace.
This comes after documents were leaked on social media recently which indicated that the Palace buys 18 types of meat for their own use, while the majority of the country lives below the poverty line.
