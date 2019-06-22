Breaking News

Nikpai to Gift One of His Medals to National U20 Futsal Team

Rohullah Nikpai, an Afghan taekwondo champion and two-time Olympic bronze medalist, will gift one of his medals to the Afghan national U20 Futsal Team to encourage the team for its historic wins.

Mr. Nikpai made the announcement on his official Facebook page on Sunday.

The National Futsal Team entered the AFC Futsal U20 Championship’s final after winning against Indonesia.

Afghanistan will play against Japan in the final match today in Tabriz city of Iran.

Afghan leaders including President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah praised the Afghan team in separate congratulatory messages for their historic wins.

