Nike makes online sales unavailable in Russia

Published

4 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: March 2, 2022)

Nike Inc has made merchandise purchases on its website and app unavailable in Russia as it cannot guarantee delivery of goods to customers in the country, an update on the sportswear maker’s website showed on Tuesday.

This is the latest response by a U.S. company to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Hollywood studios Disney, Warner Bros, and Sony Pictures Entertainment saying they would pause theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia, Reuters reported.

Russia, however, calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

The update on Nike’s website, however, directed its customers to their nearest Nike stores, although it was not immediately clear when the disclosure popped up on the website.

Nike is a great example of how private companies can impose sanctions against Russia, Ukrainian Member of Parliament Lesia Vasylenko tweeted.

Sport

Gurbaz smashes century as Afghanistan thrash Bangladesh in 3rd ODI

Published

2 days ago

on

February 28, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 28, 2022)

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) and avoided conceding a clean sweep to the hosts.

With Bangladesh electing to bat first, Afghan spinners Rashid Khan (3-37) and Mohammad Nabi (2-29) did the bulk of the damage as the hosts were bowled out for 192 in 46.5 overs.

In the chase of the 193-run target, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 106 not out, followed by Rahmat Shah and Riaz Hassan who helped with 47 and 35 each respectively.

For Bangladesh, only Litton Das stood out among their batters, scoring 86 in 113 balls.

The two teams will now clash in a two-match T20I series beginning on Thursday.

Sport

Putin suspended as honorary president of International Judo Federation

Published

3 days ago

on

February 27, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 27, 2022)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the sport’s governing body announced on Sunday in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

“In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation,” the IJF said in a statement.

This comes after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.

Sport

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 88 runs in 2nd ODI to clinch series

Published

5 days ago

on

February 25, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 25, 2022)

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 88 runs in the second ODI on Friday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted 306 for four and then returned to dismiss Afghanistan for 218 in 45.1 overs.

Litton Das was declared man of the match for his 136, his fifth century in his career. Mushfiqur Rahim’s 86 was the next highest score.

The pair’s 202-run stand is a Bangladesh record for the third wicket. The partnership was broken by Fareed Ahmad who took two wickets in two consecutive balls.

Chasing the target, Afghanistan struggled early as they lost two wickets in the first four overs while they had only 16 on the board.

Afghanistan’s top scorers were Najibullah Zadran (54) and Rahmat Shah (52).

