Sport
Nike makes online sales unavailable in Russia
Nike Inc has made merchandise purchases on its website and app unavailable in Russia as it cannot guarantee delivery of goods to customers in the country, an update on the sportswear maker’s website showed on Tuesday.
This is the latest response by a U.S. company to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Hollywood studios Disney, Warner Bros, and Sony Pictures Entertainment saying they would pause theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia, Reuters reported.
Russia, however, calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”
The update on Nike’s website, however, directed its customers to their nearest Nike stores, although it was not immediately clear when the disclosure popped up on the website.
Nike is a great example of how private companies can impose sanctions against Russia, Ukrainian Member of Parliament Lesia Vasylenko tweeted.
Sport
Gurbaz smashes century as Afghanistan thrash Bangladesh in 3rd ODI
Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) and avoided conceding a clean sweep to the hosts.
With Bangladesh electing to bat first, Afghan spinners Rashid Khan (3-37) and Mohammad Nabi (2-29) did the bulk of the damage as the hosts were bowled out for 192 in 46.5 overs.
In the chase of the 193-run target, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 106 not out, followed by Rahmat Shah and Riaz Hassan who helped with 47 and 35 each respectively.
For Bangladesh, only Litton Das stood out among their batters, scoring 86 in 113 balls.
The two teams will now clash in a two-match T20I series beginning on Thursday.
Sport
Putin suspended as honorary president of International Judo Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the sport’s governing body announced on Sunday in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.
“In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation,” the IJF said in a statement.
This comes after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.
Sport
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 88 runs in 2nd ODI to clinch series
Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 88 runs in the second ODI on Friday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted 306 for four and then returned to dismiss Afghanistan for 218 in 45.1 overs.
Litton Das was declared man of the match for his 136, his fifth century in his career. Mushfiqur Rahim’s 86 was the next highest score.
The pair’s 202-run stand is a Bangladesh record for the third wicket. The partnership was broken by Fareed Ahmad who took two wickets in two consecutive balls.
Chasing the target, Afghanistan struggled early as they lost two wickets in the first four overs while they had only 16 on the board.
Afghanistan’s top scorers were Najibullah Zadran (54) and Rahmat Shah (52).
Saar: 2nd anniversary of Doha deal discussed
Tahawol: IEA marks 2nd anniversary of Doha deal
Zerbena: Factory owners’ problems discussed
Apple says it halts all product sales in Russia
Nike makes online sales unavailable in Russia
Bayat Foundation distributes aid to families in Laghman
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
Afghani rebounds, stablizes at 94 AFN to the US dollar
Saar: 2nd anniversary of Doha deal discussed
Tahawol: IEA marks 2nd anniversary of Doha deal
Zerbena: Factory owners’ problems discussed
Saar: Calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Decrease in Afghanistan, Pakistan trade volume discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
-
Sport5 days ago
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 88 runs in 2nd ODI to clinch series
-
Business5 days ago
IEA to develop charter of economy: deputy minister
-
Business4 days ago
US issues new general license on Afghanistan financial transactions
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey’s 3rd charity train carrying emergency aid leaves for Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
UN reports at least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine
-
World4 days ago
Fighting reaches outskirts of Kyiv
-
Business4 days ago
ACCI welcomes Pakistan’s move to establish a legal barter system