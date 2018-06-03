Nicholson Praises Italian Forces for Repelling Taliban Attack in Farah

(Last Updated On: June 03, 2018 4:09 pm)

Resolute Support commander, U.S. Army Gen. John Nicholson, on Saturday praised the role of Italian forces in repelling the Taliban attack over Farah City in west of Afghanistan.

“Recently Farah came under attack by the Taliban in the west, but thanks to the great leadership of General Corey and his team. They very quickly responded to this and were able to repel enemy fighters and help restore stability to this important part of Afghanistan,” Gen. Nicholson said on Italy’s National Day at Resolute Support Headquarters.

At the same event, Roberto Cantone the Ambassador of Italy to Kabul vowed for continued support to the war-torn Afghanistan.

The Italians joined the coalition forces in Afghanistan in 2001. It is currently the fourth largest contributing troop nation to the Resolute Support Mission and leads Train, Advise, Assist Command – West, in Herat.