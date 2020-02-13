Nicholas Kay: Afghan gov’t should soon form the peace delegation

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2020)

The NATO’s Civilian Representative to Afghanistan, Nicholas Kay, urged the Afghan government to form the peace negotiator team as soon as possible.

Addressing on the sidelines of NATO Ministerial Conference, Kay said that Afghans are running out of time, therefore, the Afghan government should form a comprehensive negotiating team.

Kay says it is important that the delegation should be inclusive. All Afghans should feel involved in the talks, but since all 34 million Afghans cannot participate in the negotiation process, therefore a team of at least 10 members should be formed. It is also important for the laterals to politically trust each other.

Meanwhile, some Afghan prominent political figures call for a national consensus regarding the Afghan peace process.

Mohammad Hanif Atmar said, “Our first responsibility and obligation is to create a political consensus and unity in Afghanistan in order to get ready for peace talks.

However, the Chief Executive Office remained in the dark regarding the formation of a negotiating team with the Taliban.

It comes as the US President Donald Trump, Wednesday approved a conditional peace deal with the Taliban, which could lead to the reduction of violence and intra-Afghan talks.

Meanwhile, President Ghani has welcomed the progress made in the process, saying “The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan will manage the next steps in a manner that positively supports the overall peace process and will keep the public reported.”