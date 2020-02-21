Next Steps toward a U.S. Agreement with the Taliban

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2020)

The US department state said in a statement that the United States and the Taliban will sign the US-Taliban agreement on February 29.

The statement reads, “They have been engaged in extensive talks to facilitate a political settlement to end the war in Afghanistan, reduce the United States and Allied Forces presence, and ensure that no terrorist group ever uses Afghan soil to threaten the United States or our allies.”

The statement adds, “In recent weeks, in consultation with the Government of National Unity, U.S. negotiators in Doha have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant and nationwide reduction in violence across Afghanistan.”

“Upon successful implementation of this understanding, the signing of the U.S.-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward. We are preparing for the signing to take place on February 29. Intra-Afghan negotiations will start soon thereafter and will build on this fundamental step to deliver a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and the future political roadmap for Afghanistan. The only way to achieve sustainable peace in Afghanistan is for Afghans to come together and agree on the way forward,” the statement continued.

Challenges remain, but the progress made in Doha provides hope and represents a real opportunity. The United States calls on all Afghans to seize this moment, stated the statement.

In the end, the United States thanked the State of Qatar and all other allies and partners for their “support of peace in Afghanistan”.