Next Round of U.S.-Taliban Peace Talks Tentatively Set for February 25

Another round of peace talks between the Taliban and the United States is tentatively set for Feb. 25, after a draft pact was reached to potentially end the war in Afghanistan, Reuters reported, citing a Qatari foreign ministry official.

“Both parties agreed tentatively to reconvene on February 25th,” the official told Reuters.

The draft deal, agreed after six days of talks last week, stipulates that U.S. troops would leave within 18 months of the agreement being signed, potentially ending the war more than 17 years after American-led forces invaded Afghanistan.

According to Taliban sources, the hardline Islamic group gave assurances that Afghanistan will not be allowed to be used by al-Qaeda and Islamic State militants to attack the United States and its allies – a key early demand of Washington.

The reported progress comes as the Taliban continues to stage near-daily attacks against the Western-backed Afghan government and its security forces.

Despite the presence of U.S.-led foreign forces training, advising and assisting their Afghan counterparts, the Taliban controls nearly half of Afghanistan.