Next Round of Ceasefire with Taliban to be Announced Soon: MoD

(Last Updated On: August 02, 2018 8:28 pm)

The Afghan government plans to announce a second cease-fire with the Taliban in the near future as part of an effort to kick-start peace talks, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Thursday.

The Minister of Defense, Tariq Shah Bahrami declared that the government’s efforts are underway to provide a stable and permanent peace in the country.

“The policy of government is to follow the peace process and we will go for the next round of ceasefire with the Taliban. Considering the current diplomacy we are trying to reach a permanent and stable peace,” Bahrami said.

Meanwhile, Minister Bahrami stated that less than three months remain for holding the election and the Afghan troops have the readiness to provide the security.

“We have two tasks; one is to provide the security of this important national process and the second one is to vote for a candidate as every citizens have the right,” he added.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last month announced for the first time an unconditional ceasefire with the Taliban, coinciding with the end of the Muslim fasting month, but excluding other militant groups, such as Islamic State.