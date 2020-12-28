Connect with us

Latest News

Next phase of peace talks enters critical phase: Pakistan 

Ariana News

Published

10 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 28, 2020)
Pakistan on Sunday said the next phase of Intra-Afghan Negotiations enters a critical phase when talks resume on January. 
 
Pakistan foreign office said in a statement that
“Afghan negotiations enter an important and critical phase from 5 January 2021, the negotiators will be focusing on the substantive issues relating to a comprehensive future political settlement.” 
 
“In this delicate phase of the Intra-Afghan Negotiations, it is important for the negotiating parties to avoid accusations and to demonstrate wisdom, sagacity and vision for the larger objective of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” read the statement.
 
The office once again reiterated its “firm commitment” for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and said it is concerned about “some negative comments, which continue to emanate from certain official as well as unofficial Afghan circles.”
 
The spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said that playing a public blame game was detrimental to the Afghan peace process.
 
“Public blame game was detrimental to the Afghan peace process as well as to the shared efforts for enhancing bilateral cooperation,” the statement read. 
His comments comes two days after first vice president Amrullah Saleh spoke at an even in Kabul and said that the Afghan government “will not ignore the sovereignty of the people in the peace process.” 
 
“We will never ignore our achievements, if we ignored them, peace would come tomorrow. The leadership should be determined by the people, not the Quetta Shura and other shuras.” Saleh told the gathering. 
 
Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Friday in a statement said that Taliban’s presence in Pakistan is a clear violation of Afghanistan’s national sovereignty.
 
According to the MoFA the Taliban’s presence in Pakistan will cause the continuation of the crisis and instability in the region and will challenge the efforts to ensure lasting peace in Afghanistan.
The MoFA also called on Pakistan to not allow insurgents to use Pakistan’s soil against Afghanistan.
 
Following the first VP and Afghan foreign ministry’s remarks, the Pakistan foreign office’s spokesman said that they are concerned about negative comments from the Afghan side. 
 
“While Pakistan’s efforts are acknowledged and appreciated by the Afghan society and the international community, we are concerned about some negative comments which continue to emanate from certain official as well as unofficial Afghan circles,” Chaudhri said in a statement.
 
Apparently in reference to Saleh’s recent comments regarding Pakistan and Taliban, Chaudhri emphasized that it was important to underline the need for Afghan government to take pro-active measures to fulfill its responsibility for internal security, law and order and protection of Afghan lives.
 
“Pakistan stands ready to extend all possible cooperation in the area of security and effective border management through effective institutional collaboration,” Chaudhri said.
 
The Foreign Office spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan had also continued to express its deep concern at the increasing level of violence in Afghanistan during the current year. Prime Minister Imran Khan, on several occasions, has reiterated his calls for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire, he added.
 
Chaudhri said Pakistan desired and continued to support a peaceful, stable, united, independent, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.
 
“It is important that Afghans should seize this historic opportunity for reaching an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement to bring an end to the decades-long internal conflict in Afghanistan,” the spokesperson added.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Rashid Khan wins ICC’s Men’s T20I Player of the Decade

Ariana News

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 28, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2020)

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been named the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s T20I Player of the Decade.

Rashid scooped the title Monday after beating six other nominees including Ghris Gayle, Virat Kohli and Imran Tahir among others. 

Rashid has an incredible record to date in the format, the ICC stated on its website. 

He has amassed 89 wickets in 48 games, at an average of just 12.62. With a strike-rate of 12.3, the No.1-ranked men’s T20I bowler boasts a T20 career-best 5/3 against Ireland in 2017. 

“What was so impressive about that innings was that Ireland, who were 64/2 from six overs, were well on course for victory, until Khan’s devastating spell saw him pick up five wickets in just ten balls to completely swing the rain-affected game, as Ireland fell 17 runs short of their 11-over target of 111,” the ICC stated. 

According to their experts, it’s not just his wicket-taking ability that has seen him recognised either. His economy rate is also exceptional, conceding 6.14 runs per over in T20Is. With the bat, in all forms of T20 cricket he’s shown that he can play shots, and along with his match-winning capabilities with the ball, he’s proved he is an asset to his side. 

“Still very young, the prolific spinner will no doubt be a player to keep an eye on for the next decade of international cricket,” the ICC stated.

Rashid said after the news was announced that he was “speechless” but thanked his fans and said it was a “great moment for all of Afghanistan”. 

Continue Reading

Latest News

Ghani says aim of recent attacks is to undermine trust among young Afghans

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 28, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2020)
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Monday that the recent spate of attacks across the country, including targeted killings, is aimed at eroding trust in government and undermining stability. 
 
Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Ghani said the latest attacks against journalists, civil society members and activists, government employees and civilians in general, are attacks against a generation and the values of Afghanistan.
 
“These attacks are aimed at undermining the stability of our country, eroding the trust among our young generation and particularly to deprive Afghan women of a future,” Ghani told his cabinet.
 
“The attacks on Yama Siawash, Yousef Rashid, Malala Maiwand, Elias Daye, Rahmatullah Nikzad, Freshta Kohestani, Fatemeh Khalil, the doctors of Pul-e-charkhi Prison and our other colleagues, is attack on a generation and all our values and attack on our heart and conscience,” Ghani added.
 
President Ghani instructed the security agencies to take urgent and comprehensive measures to identify and punish the perpetrators of recent attacks and end the killings. 
 
The President also instructed the relevant ministries, especially the Ministry of Interior and the judiciary, to prosecute criminals and terrorists and speed up the process.
 
This comes after a string of attacks left five media workers dead in two months – and a number of civil society activists dead or wounded amid a marked increase in targeted killings and attempted assassinations.
 
In a statement issued by the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Monday, the organization stated that the Afghan government and Taliban urgently need to consider and respond to the demands of the Afghan media for support, safety, protection, timely investigations and access to information.
 
The AIHRC said targeted killings of journalists in the past few months have had a negative impact on media across the country and that many female journalists from the provinces have left their jobs.
Continue Reading

Latest News

Blast targets government staff bus in Kabul

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 28, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2020)

A bus carrying staff from the Central Statistics Organization (CS) was targeted in an explosion in Kabul city on Monday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said the explosive device had been in a bicycle and was detonated at around 3:45 pm when the bus came up alongside it in Guzargah area of the city.

Police stated, so far, six wounded have been taken to hospitals.

Sources told Ariana News that employees of the Central Statistic Organization (CSO) were targeted, and two of the wounded are in critical condition.

This comes after a military vehicle was targeted in a magnetic IED explosion in Kolola Poshta area in PD4 of Kabul city on Monday morning, wounding  at least two people.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosions. 

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2020 Ariana News. All rights reserved!