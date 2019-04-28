Newborn Baby Dies due to Road Closures in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 28, 2019)

Heavy security measures and road closures due to the upcoming Consultative Loya Jirga on Peace and the victory of Mujahideen resulted in the dead of a newborn baby in the capital Kabul on Sunday.

The newborn baby needed oxygen to breathe but his father was unable to cross security checkpoints in the city and reach the hospital on time.

Gulam Reza, the father of the baby was repeatedly screaming on the road, saying “what should I say to his mother? She wants her son”.

“I arrived one hour late. The doctors told me you have killed your son because you brought him late. I told them I haven’t killed my son. [The government] has closed the roads. Have you seen a father who has killed his son? Today is 8th of Sawur and this is the gift of Ashraf Ghani,” his father cried.

“The police did not allow us, so we arrived late to the hospital. The doctors told us if you could arrive earlier, the baby had a chance of survival,” said Sediqa, the grandmother of the dead baby with a paled face.

Main roads leading to the capital Kabul was closed on Sunday due to the upcoming Consultative Peace Jirga and a commemorating event in the Afghan presidential palace.

This comes as earlier a spokesman for the Afghan ministry of interior affairs said that major roads will not be closed for traffic during peace Jirga.