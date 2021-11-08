New Zealand secure last spot in semi-finals after beating Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2021)

The final four teams to go through to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals have been decided after a hard-fought Super 12 stage.

After beating Afghanistan on Sunday, New Zealand has secured its spot, dashing India’s hopes.

The other three semi-finalists for this edition are England, Australia and Pakistan. England and Australia qualified from Group 1, and Pakistan and New Zealand made it from Group 2.

Group 1 went down to the wire, with the teams having to wait till the final match, which was England v South Africa, for the top two to be clear. Both England and Australia won four out of five games in the group, with England taking top spot based on net run rate. South Africa too won four games in the group, but missed out on net run rate.

Pakistan are the only team among the four to be unbeaten so far. They won all games in Group 2, while New Zealand won four of their five matches.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played on November 14.