COVID-19
New York City raises COVID alert level to medium
New York City on Monday raised its COVID alert level from low to medium, meaning some public health rules could be reimposed.
The risk level was raised because the city is now averaging more than 200 daily new cases per 100,000 people, city Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, MD, said Monday at a news conference, according to The New York Post.
“With COVID-19 cases rising, NYC has entered the Medium risk alert level,” he said. “As a practical matter, what this means for New Yorkers is that they must exercise even greater caution than they have the last few weeks.”
The city has been averaging 2,489 daily new cases over the last week, a big jump from the 600 daily new cases from early March, The New York Times reported. But hospitalizations and deaths are down slightly over the last month.
The medium or yellow level means that people should “consider” wearing face masks indoors in public places and “upgrade to higher-quality masks, including KN95, KF94, N95, or a cloth mask on top of a surgical mask.”
COVID-19
Hong Kong reopens to foreigners after two-year COVID-19 closure
Hong Kong reopened to non-residents starting Sunday, as it has tamped down its COVID-19 cases.
That’s the first time in two years that travelers have been allowed to enter the financial hub since the pandemic outbreak.
The relaxed measure was welcomed by travelers.
“It’s great actually. At least they’re trying to open the road. I guess it’s a good thing,” said a traveler.
Under the new rules, travelers who enter the city must be fully vaccinated. They must also produce a negative PCR test result before boarding and get tested again upon arrival. Then they will head to designated quarantine hotels for at least seven days.
Hong Kong also eased rules on suspending flights carrying infected people.
The threshold for this suspension is raised from three infected people per flight to five people, or 5 percent of passengers, whichever is higher, while the suspension duration is cut from seven days to five.
The easing measures will likely serve as a lifeline for the gloomy tourism.
According to the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the city received 91,000 visitors last year, a 97.4 percent drop year on year.
The Travel Industry Council says the reopening is a good start but hopes more can be done.
“The trouble is because of the quarantine requirements, it is still quite difficult to really have a significant growth on the traffic. So I think it’s good, but definitely, it won’t really bring a significant increase on business for us. We suggest the government to consider uplifting the circuit breaker measure so that there’s no more flight suspension, so the airlines can operate more flights and then also more capacity,” said Fanny Yeung, executive director of the council.
Yeung also recommended lifting mandatory quarantine requirements for travelers and setting a proper timetable for the city’s borders to open without restrictions.
She expected the travel industry to pick up in the fourth quarter and hoped that by next year, it will bloom.
COVID-19
Shanghai reports 38 new COVID deaths for April 30 versus 47 a day earlier
China’s eastern commercial hub of Shanghai reported 38 new COVID-19 related deaths on April 30, down from 47 a day earlier, the local health authority said on Sunday.
The city found 7,084 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on April 30 versus 8,932 a day earlier, the authority said in a statement.
New local symptomatic cases stood at 788 versus 1,249 the previous day.
COVID-19
Iran registers 17 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
Iran’s Ministry of Health on Thursday recorded 17 COVID-19 deaths and 969 new infections taking the country’s total fatalities to 141,058 and total caseload to 7,220,402.
Iran’s IRNA news agency reported that more than 64.3 million Iranians have so far received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Over 57.5 million have received a second shot and more than 27 million received a third jab.
Daily COVID-19 deaths and infections have been declining in Iran in recent weeks thanks to a mass vaccination program across the country, IRNA reported.
The Iranian government opened schools and universities in early April, after more than two years of closure which was part of measures to maintain social distancing and contain the disease.
