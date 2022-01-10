World
New York City apartment building fire kills 19, including 9 children
Nineteen people were killed, including nine children, and dozens were injured from an apartment building fire in The Bronx borough of New York City on Sunday (January 9), according to city officials.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed 19 people had died from the blaze that broke out around 11 a.m. in a 19-floor affordable housing development.
“The numbers are horrific,” he said. “This is a painful moment for us and the men and women who live here, not only in the Bronx but throughout this city, this is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times here in the city of New York.”
Earlier on Sunday, officials said 32 people had been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and some 60 people were injured in total.
A Reuters photographer at the scene on Sunday saw emergency responders performing CPR on at least eight people in front of the building. Firefighters with hose lines were working to push smoke out of the building, and one of them was seen breaking a window on an upper floor to release the fumes.
The cause of the blaze was still under investigation, the city’s fire department commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters at a news briefing.
U.S. Representative Ritchie Torres, a Democrat whose district includes the building, told MSNBC “decades of disinvestment” in affordable housing developments such as this one poses safety risks to residents and leaves such buildings “wide open to catastrophic fires that can cost people their lives.”
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the smoke had spread to every floor of the building, likely because the door to the apartment where it started was left open, and that victims had suffered from significant smoke inhalation.
“Members found victims on every floor in stairwells and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest,” he said.
Some 200 firefighters helped put out the blaze, and some ran out of oxygen in their tanks but pushed through anyway to rescue people from the building, Adams told CNN on Sunday.
This was the second major deadly fire in a residential complex in the U.S. this week after twelve people, including eight children, were killed early on Wednesday when flames swept through a public housing apartment building in Philadelphia.
World
Kazakhstan detains 7,939 people over unrest
Kazakhstan’s security forces have detained a total of 7,939 people as of Monday over last week’s unrest, the Interior Ministry said, the worst bout of violence in the Central Asian nation’s post-Soviet history, Reuters reported.
According to the report government buildings were briefly captured or torched in several cities last week as initially peaceful protests against fuel price increases turned violent.
Authorities have blamed the violence on “extremists” and “terrorists” some of whom they say were foreigners, read the report.
Karim Masimov, former head of the National Security Committee, was detained on suspicion of treason last week, days after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed him.
Tokayev has also sacked his cabinet, issued shoot-to-kill orders to end the unrest and declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich nation of 19 million. He also asked a Russian-led military bloc to send in troops, who the government says have been deployed to guard strategic objects.
Russian and state media reported 164 people were killed during the clashes, citing a government social media post. But health and police authorities did not confirm the figure and the social media post was then deleted, Reuters reported.
“I think there was some kind of a conspiracy involving domestic and certain foreign destructive forces,” Secretary of State Yerlan Karin told state television on Monday, without naming any suspects.
World
Kazakh president calls emergency meeting as security tightens in Almaty
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday that the deployment of the Russia-led military bloc known as the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Nur-Sultan had allowed Kazakh law enforcement agencies to be redeployed to intervene in Almaty.
Tokayev called a meeting with senior officials in the Kazakh capital on Saturday, where authorities have declared a state of emergency from January 5 until January 19.
The CSTO secretariat said on Thursday that its peacekeepers’ main tasks would be to protect important state and military facilities and help the Kazakh law and order forces, Reuters reported.
On Friday, police were checking cars on the city roads with the support of the Kazakh military, including heavy vehicles.
Dozens of people have died, and public buildings across Kazakhstan have been ransacked and torched over the past week in the worst violence experienced in the Central Asian nation, a major oil and uranium producer since it became independent in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed.
The demonstrations began as a response to a fuel price hike but swelled into a broad movement against Tokayev’s Russian-backed government and 81-year-old former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, whose family is widely believed to have retained influence in Nur-Sultan, the purpose-built capital that bears his name.
World
About 200 dead in attacks in northwest Nigeria, residents say
An estimated 200 people or more have been killed in villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara during deadly reprisal attacks by armed bandits following military air strikes on their hideouts this week, residents said on Saturday.
Residents gained access to the villages on Saturday after the military captured the communities to organise mass burials, they told Reuters. The state government said 58 people had been killed during the attacks, Reuters reported.
Ummaru Makeri, a resident who lost his wife and three children during the attack, said around 154 people had been buried including several vigilantes who were killed. Residents said the total death toll was at least 200.
Reuters reported on Friday that at least 30 people had been killed in the Anka local government area in Zamfara, when more than 300 armed bandits on motorbikes stormed eight villages and started shooting sporadically on Tuesday.
The military said it had conducted air strikes in the early hours of Monday on targets in the Gusami forest and west Tsamre village in Zamfara state, killing more than 100 bandits including two of their leaders, following intelligence reports.
One resident who declined to be identified told Reuters the attacks on the villages could be linked to the military strikes.
According to Reuters there have been a series of attacks in northwest Nigeria, which has seen a sharp rise in mass abductions and other violent crimes since late 2020 as the government struggles to maintain law and order.
In a separate incident, 30 students abducted from their college in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kebbi were freed on Saturday, a spokesman for the Kebbi governor said, without providing details.
President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement on Saturday the military had acquired more equipment to track down and eliminate criminal gangs that have been subjecting people to a reign of terror, including through the illegal imposition of taxes on communities under siege, read the report.
“The latest attacks on innocent people by the bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers, now under relentless pressure from our military forces,” Buhari said.
Buhari added that the government would not relent in its military operations to get rid of the bandits.
Iran offers to help India transport emergency aid to Afghanistan
Nine children killed in mortar explosion
New York City apartment building fire kills 19, including 9 children
Iran FM slams the US for it’s ‘wrong policies’ on Afghanistan
Baby lost in Kabul airlift reunited with family
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
Saar: Current political situation of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: High-ranking IEA delegation in Tehran for talks to boost ties and trade
Tahawol: Concerns over rise of poverty rate in Afghanistan
Saar: Pakistan delegation led by Security Advisor to visit Kabul
Exclusive interview with Abdul Bari Omar Deputy Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN warns harsh winter is impacting Afghans around the country
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan completes 94% of border fence, despite ‘isolated’ incidents
-
Kandahar4 days ago
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN says last month 7 million people were helped in Afghanistan
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns over situation of human rights in Afghanistan discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
At least 11 dead in widespread rain and snowstorms across Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA orders forces to respect people’s privacy
-
Health3 days ago
India supplies third batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan