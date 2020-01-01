New Year’s Eve 2020 Celebrations Across the World

(Last Updated On: January 1, 2020)

New Year’s Eve 2020 was celebrated in various countries with the fireworks displays.

Millions of people around the world are gathering to ring in the New Year; fireworks and musical celebrations kick off as people welcome 2020.

People welcomed the New Year in major cities such as London, Sydney, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Moscow, Bangkok, Beijing, Tokyo and Paris with live music and dance performances.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Sky Tower and Kazakhstan’s Noor Sultan, Baku the capital of Azerbaijani, were also decorated with fireworks and lights.

In addition, the people of Brazil have also celebrated the New Year with fireworks.

American citizens are now gathering at Times Square of New York to celebrate the New Year.

The Christian calendar change occurs at midnight on December 31st each year.