New Political Party Announces Its Presence in Kabul

A new political party; “Peace, Justice and Freedom Movement”, announced its presence in Kabul on Thursday in a bid to ensure peace and justice in the country with challenging security and political situation.

The emerge of new political party comes as the government is expected to hold the parliamentary and district council elections in October this year, followed by the presidential election in 2019.

Speaking at a gathering, following the launch of the new party, the participants stressed on timely elections in the country.

Former Vice President Mohammad Yunus Qanooni said that certain circles in country are attempting to provoke ethnic dissensions for their political interests, adding that any kind of delay in the presidential election would be unacceptable to the people.

Meanwhile, ex-National Security Advisor Rangin Dadfar Spanta said that the upcoming election is once again exposed to pre-organized threats and fraud. He said doubting the process to be held transparently as according to him, the government does not fully control even 50 percent of the territory.

However, Ahmad Sayedi, the acting head of “Peace, Justice and Freedom movement” said that the party will play active role in the parliamentary election to fill seats in the parliament.

At the event, Anwarulhaq Ahadi, the Head of New National Front of Afghanistan, urged the Taliban to discuss its demands with government, following President Ashraf Ghani’s unconditional peace offer to the militant group.