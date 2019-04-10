New Police Chief Appointed for Balkh Province

(Last Updated On: April 10, 2019)

Mohammad Ajmal Faiz has been appointed as new police chief of Balkh province, a security source told Ariana News on Wednesday.

The new police chief of Balkh is endorsed by Ata Mohammad Noor the Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party.

Recently the government appointed General Abdul Raqib Mubaraz as Balkh police chief despite strong oppositions by Mr. Noor.

The move led to hours of gunfire and chaos in Mazar-e-Sharif City.

Following the chaos, the ministers of defense and interior met with Noor where they agreed on a “third option”.