Business
New pine nut plant will boost Paktia economy and provide 1,000 jobs
For many Paktia residents struggling to earn a living, the new Rahim Gardezi pine nut processing plant will bring much relief.
According to provincial officials, 90 percent of construction work is complete and the plant will soon be officially opened.
Naser Alam Yar, Paktia Chamber of Commerce’s chief, says the factory will employ 1,000 people and process about 60,000 tonnes of pine nuts a year.
For local residents this is good news – especially after agriculture officials in the southeastern province said recently that this year’s pine nut harvest totalled around 13,000 tons — up about 1,000 tons compared to last year.
Bahadur Mangal, a pine nut trader in Paktia province, told Pajhwok Afghan News that modern agriculture methods still need to be introduced in order for farmers to increase their harvests.
He said however that pine nut harvesting was an important source of income for hundreds of people in the province but that yields could increase if plantations were expanded.
About two years ago President Ashraf Ghani pledged to help turn Paktia’s economy around by starting up a pine nut processing factory and launching other viable projects.
However, residents have said they are still waiting for economic development projects to be launched in the province.
Business
Saffron flower harvesting process underway in Helmand
In order to promote saffron cultivation in Helmand province, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) set up 12 model farms in the province last year and farmers are now harvesting their “gold”.
“Saffron cultivation in Helmand has been successful, I hope it grows [throughout] Helmand in future,” said Zalmai Alko, the provincial director of agriculture.
Alko says they established 12 model farms in Helmand to promote saffron cultivation, and farmers tending the crops have been provided with the necessary equipment. He also said these farmers were in desperate need of assistance and will now hopefully be able to move forward and earn a living from saffron.
He said that creating jobs for these farmers was a key driving force behind the establishment of the farms.
According to him, the Helmand climate is suitable for saffron cultivation and he hopes saffron farming will become more prolific in the province.
Last year, 15 saffron farms were established as part of the pilot program in Helmand, which have now yielded results, Alko said.
Helmand is infamous for the proliferation of poppy farming for opium which ends up around the world as heroin and over the years the Afghan government has tried to encourage poor farmers to move away from the illicit cultivation of poppies and switch instead to crops including wheat and pomegranates – and now, hopefully, also saffron.
The saffron flower has purple petals, yellow stamens and a three-part red-orange stigma that becomes the saffron strands.
It is usually only harvested once a year in other parts of the country, but agriculture experts believe that due to the Helmand climate, saffron might grow year-round in the province, allowing for two harvests a year.
Currently one kilogram of saffron costs about $6,000 in the region and as much as $8,000 on international markets. Growing saffron may therefore potentially be very lucrative for farmers.
Business
India to build Shahtoot dam in Kabul
India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced on Tuesday at the Geneva Conference 2020 that his country will build a new dam to provide Kabul residents with safe drinking water.
Addressing delegates virtually, Jaishankar said the Shahtoot dam will help supply Kabul residents with water.
“I am happy to announce today an agreement with Afghanistan for building the Shahtoot dam which will provide safe drinking water to two million Kabul residents.
He also said India will launch phase four of a high impact community development program in Afghanistan, which includes around 150 projects worth $80 million dollars.
He stated India has invested heavily in peace and development in Afghanistan but said his country calls for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.
“We also believe that the peace process must be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.”
A feasibility study for the dam was reportedly finalized in 2012 and the estimated cost will be around $236 million.
This dam would also allow for irrigation systems to cover 4,000 hectares of land in the Charasiab and Khairabad districts of Kabul province.
Once complete, officials said the dam will hold 146 million cubic meters of potable water for two million people in Kabul and irrigation water for over 4,000 hectares of land.
India has played a major role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban regime and has invested over $2 billion in various reconstruction and infrastructure projects.
In 2016, Ghani and Indian Prime Minister inaugurated the Indian-funded “Friendship Dam” in Heart Province, which can also irrigate over 80,000 hectares of land and provide electricity to thousands of homes in the western Afghan province of Herat.
Business
Uzbekistan to resume direct flights to Afghanistan in January
A presidential decree announced on Monday that Uzbekistan plans to increase two-way trade with Afghanistan to $2 billion by 2023 and resume direct flights between the two countries starting in 2021.
According to media reports, direct flights will be launched in January between Tashkent and Kabul and Tashkent and Mazar-e-Sharif.
In a presidential decree it was stated that Uzbekistan envisages the acceleration of projects on the extension of existing railway and power transmission lines to Afghanistan, and increasing volume of transit goods by simplifying customs procedures on the borders.
Uzbekistan also plans to reduce the prices of key commodities such as cement, iron, liquefied gas, flour, wheat, eggs and vegetable oil exported to Afghanistan.
New pine nut plant will boost Paktia economy and provide 1,000 jobs
Australia: 13 soldiers will be dismissed after Afghan report
EU calls for reconciliation council issues to be resolved urgently
Ariana Television signs pact to air Futsal League
Tahawol: International community’s pledge for continued financial aid to Afghanistan
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Rescue operations underway for Vietnam landslides victims
Heavy clashes in Kandahar after Taliban move in to take over districts
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
At least 26 dead in Greece and Turkey earthquake
Tahawol: International community’s pledge for continued financial aid to Afghanistan
Sola: Government’s recent remarks about Doha talks
Zerbena: Management of Afghanistan’s underground water discussed
Morning News Show: Situation of women in Afghanistan discussed
Corona: Covid-19 across the world
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Sanjay Dutt’s new thriller weaves the story of an Afghan cricket academy
- Latest News2 days ago
More than 70 killed or wounded across Afghanistan in under 24 hours
- Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan agreement
- Featured4 days ago
NATO to decide in new year about leaving Afghanistan: Stoltenberg
- Featured4 days ago
Nine Australian soldiers commit suicide in just three weeks
- Featured5 days ago
Saleh vows to track down network behind Kabul city rocket attack
- Latest News5 days ago
Ghani says Geneva Conference will determine Afghanistan’s future
- Latest News3 days ago
Afghans face paying a $15,000 bond for US visitor visa