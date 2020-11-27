New pine nut plant will boost Paktia economy and provide 1,000 jobs

(Last Updated On: November 27, 2020)

For many Paktia residents struggling to earn a living, the new Rahim Gardezi pine nut processing plant will bring much relief.

According to provincial officials, 90 percent of construction work is complete and the plant will soon be officially opened.

Naser Alam Yar, Paktia Chamber of Commerce’s chief, says the factory will employ 1,000 people and process about 60,000 tonnes of pine nuts a year.

For local residents this is good news – especially after agriculture officials in the southeastern province said recently that this year’s pine nut harvest totalled around 13,000 tons — up about 1,000 tons compared to last year.

Bahadur Mangal, a pine nut trader in Paktia province, told Pajhwok Afghan News that modern agriculture methods still need to be introduced in order for farmers to increase their harvests.

He said however that pine nut harvesting was an important source of income for hundreds of people in the province but that yields could increase if plantations were expanded.

About two years ago President Ashraf Ghani pledged to help turn Paktia’s economy around by starting up a pine nut processing factory and launching other viable projects.

However, residents have said they are still waiting for economic development projects to be launched in the province.