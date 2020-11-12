Featured
New Pentagon chief hires adviser who wants quick withdrawal of troops
The US Defense Department has confirmed new acting defense secretary Christopher Miller has hired a senior adviser who has frequently pressed for the quick removal of US troops in Afghanistan.
According to The Hill, retired Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor “will be serving as a Senior Advisor to the Acting Secretary of Defense. Mr MacGregor’s decades of military experience will be used to assist in the continued implementation of the President’s national security priorities,” a Pentagon spokesperson said.
Macgregor has on numerous occasions in the past year advocated for the United States to pull its forces from conflicts in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
In an interview in January this year, MacGregor said only Trump could end the war in Afghanistan.
“He’s promised to do that a long time ago and he’s disappointed a lot of us because he hasn’t. He can stand up tomorrow and pull us out. But he needs to send everyone out of the Oval Office who keeps telling him ‘if you do that and something bad happens, it’s going to be blamed on you, Mr. President.’ He needs to say, ‘I don’t give a damn,” MacGregor said at the time.
He has also said the United States should remove the US Embassy from Kabul, The Hill stated.
Meanwhile, three people familiar with the move told Axios overnight this latest move was meant to help quickly withdraw US troops before the end of the Trump administration in January.
The Hill stated however that Macgregor, a Trump loyalist, will likely aid in an accelerated drawdown plan before the president leaves the White House in about 70 days.
His appointment has also raised concerns as his controversial rhetoric about Muslims and undocumented immigrants caused then-defense secretary Mark Esper to pass him over earlier this year for the Pentagon’s policy chief spot.
Macgregor has said the European Union and Germany are too welcoming to “unwanted Muslim invaders,” and that Muslim immigrants enter “with the goal of eventually turning Europe into an Islamic state,” rhetoric that stalled his chances as US ambassador to Germany.
Featured
Two policemen killed in early morning Kabul explosion
Two policemen were killed and another wounded in an early morning magnetic IED explosion in Kabul city.
The incident happened in Khair Khana area, in PD11. Early reports indicate that an explosive device had been attached to the police Ranger vehicle.
In a separate attack, police confirmed two Afghan National Army soldiers were killed by unknown gunmen in Qala-e-Wazir, in Kabul on Tuesday night.
These two incidents come amid a continuous increase in incidents around the country.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for these attacks.
Featured
Afghan woman shot and blinded for working ‘outside the house’
Featured
Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper
US President Donald Trump said on Monday night he had “terminated” Defense Secretary Mark Esper, appearing to use his final months in office after his election defeat to settle scores within his administration, Reuters reported.
Trump and Esper were known to have different opinions on a range of issues and had been particularly angered by Esper’s public opposition to Trump’s threats to use active duty military forces in the past few months to suppress street protests over racial injustice after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Trump, said in a post on Twitter late Monday night that “Mark Esper has been terminated,” and that Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will become acting secretary of defense “with immediate effect”.
According to Reuters, the Senate would be highly unlikely to confirm any new nominee before Trump leaves office in January.
According to Reuters, the Pentagon had no immediate comment.
Sources said Esper had long been preparing for the prospect of his resignation or dismissal following last week’s election, particularly if Trump were to win a second term in office.
Trump has meanwhile steadfastly refused to acknowledge his election loss.
New Pentagon chief hires adviser who wants quick withdrawal of troops
EU to host anti-corruption meeting in Kabul ahead of donor summit
UNDP warns Afghan economy to contract by 6% due to COVID-19
Parliament to vote on ten of nominated ministers next week
Dried figs are Afghanistan’s best export fruit
Lebanese Armenians join fight in Azerbaijan’s disputed territory
Herat wins Women’s Football Premier League
Taliban Red Unit kill 15 security force members in Baghlan attack
One American, two Russians blast off to International Space Station
Afghan refugees in Turkey scammed by Afghan criminals: report
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Journalist among three killed in IED explosion in Kabul
- Featured2 days ago
Afghan woman shot and blinded for working ‘outside the house’
- Latest News5 days ago
Ghani condemns targeted attack on former journalist and DAB staff
- Featured4 days ago
Biden beats Trump to become next American president
- Latest News5 days ago
Hundreds of Taliban fighters, including key commanders killed: MoD
- Latest News3 days ago
Concerns and questions raised over continuous targeted attacks in Kabul
- Latest News4 days ago
Security chiefs face wrath of parliament, despite VP and NSA’s absence
- Latest News3 days ago
Kabul University attackers “blew themselves up” to mask their identities: Saleh