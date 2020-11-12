Connect with us

New Pentagon chief hires adviser who wants quick withdrawal of troops

Ariana News

November 12, 2020

The US Defense Department has confirmed new acting defense secretary Christopher Miller has hired a senior adviser who has frequently pressed for the quick removal of US troops in Afghanistan.

According to The Hill, retired Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor “will be serving as a Senior Advisor to the Acting Secretary of Defense. Mr MacGregor’s decades of military experience will be used to assist in the continued implementation of the President’s national security priorities,” a Pentagon spokesperson said.

Macgregor has on numerous occasions in the past year advocated for the United States to pull its forces from conflicts in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

In an interview in January this year, MacGregor said only Trump could end the war in Afghanistan.

“He’s promised to do that a long time ago and he’s disappointed a lot of us because he hasn’t. He can stand up tomorrow and pull us out. But he needs to send everyone out of the Oval Office who keeps telling him ‘if you do that and something bad happens, it’s going to be blamed on you, Mr. President.’ He needs to say, ‘I don’t give a damn,” MacGregor said at the time. 

He has also said the United States should remove the US Embassy from Kabul, The Hill stated.  

Meanwhile, three people familiar with the move told Axios overnight this latest move was meant to help quickly withdraw US troops before the end of the Trump administration in January.

The Hill stated however that Macgregor, a Trump loyalist, will likely aid in an accelerated drawdown plan before the president leaves the White House in about 70 days.

His appointment has also raised concerns as his controversial rhetoric about Muslims and undocumented immigrants caused then-defense secretary Mark Esper to pass him over earlier this year for the Pentagon’s policy chief spot.

Macgregor has said the European Union and Germany are too welcoming to “unwanted Muslim invaders,” and that Muslim immigrants enter “with the goal of eventually turning Europe into an Islamic state,” rhetoric that stalled his chances as US ambassador to Germany.

 

Two policemen killed in early morning Kabul explosion

Ariana News

November 11, 2020

November 11, 2020

Two policemen were killed and another wounded in an early morning magnetic IED explosion in Kabul city. 

The incident happened in Khair Khana area, in PD11. Early reports indicate that an explosive device had been attached to the police Ranger vehicle. 

In a separate attack, police confirmed two Afghan National Army soldiers were killed by unknown gunmen in Qala-e-Wazir, in Kabul on Tuesday night. 

These two incidents come amid a continuous increase in incidents around the country. 

No group has yet claimed responsibility for these attacks. 

 

Afghan woman shot and blinded for working ‘outside the house’

Ariana News

November 10, 2020

Reuters
November 10, 2020

A 33-year-old Afghan policewoman was left blind after gunmen attacked her in Ghazni for “working”, police confirmed. 

Khatera said the last thing she saw was three men on a motorcycle who then shot at her and stabbed her in the eyes with a knife. 

Speaking to Reuters, Khatera said when she woke up in hospital everything was dark. 

“I asked the doctors, why I can’t see anything? They told me that my eyes are still bandaged because of the wounds. But at that moment, I knew my eyes had been taken from me,” she said.

Both Khatera and local authorities blame the incident on Taliban insurgents who they say were following a tip-off from her father – who was vehemently opposed to her working outside the home. 

Khatera had only worked for the Ghazni police in the crime branch for a few months but had always dreamed of having a career, Reuters reported. 

“I wish I had served in police at least a year. If this had happened to me after that, it would have been less painful. It happened too soon … I only got to work and live my dream for three months,” she told Reuters.

Rights activists have said the attack on Khatera is indicative of a growing trend against women having jobs. 

Khatera said she had tried to convince her father to let her work outside the home for years – but to no avail. Eventually, Khatera’s husband agreed to allow her to join the police force. 

But, according to Reuters, her father continued to oppose the idea. 

Khatera’s dream as a child was to work outside the home and after years of trying to convince her father, to no avail, she was able to find support from her husband.

But her father, she said, did not give up on his opposition.

“Many times, as I went to duty, I saw my father following me … he started contacting the Taliban in the nearby area and asked them to prevent me from going to my job,” she said.

She said that he provided the Taliban with a copy of her ID card to prove she worked for police and that he had called her throughout the day she was attacked, asking for her location.

Ghazni’s police spokesman confirmed they believed the Taliban were behind the attack and that Khatera’s father had been taken into custody. Reuters was unable to reach him directly for comment.

A Taliban spokesman meanwhile told Reuters it was a family matter and they were not involved.

Khatera and her family, including five children, are now in hiding in Kabul.

Trump fires US Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Ariana News

November 10, 2020

November 10, 2020

US President Donald Trump said on Monday night he had “terminated” Defense Secretary Mark Esper, appearing to use his final months in office after his election defeat to settle scores within his administration, Reuters reported.

Trump and Esper were known to have different opinions on a range of issues and had been particularly angered by Esper’s public opposition to Trump’s threats to use active duty military forces in the past few months to suppress street protests over racial injustice after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Trump, said in a post on Twitter late Monday night that “Mark Esper has been terminated,” and that Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will become acting secretary of defense “with immediate effect”. 

According to Reuters, the Senate would be highly unlikely to confirm any new nominee before Trump leaves office in January.

According to Reuters, the Pentagon had no immediate comment.

Sources said Esper had long been preparing for the prospect of his resignation or dismissal following last week’s election, particularly if Trump were to win a second term in office.

Trump has meanwhile steadfastly refused to acknowledge his election loss.

