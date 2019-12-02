New Law Grants Pension Right to Private Sector Employees

(Last Updated On: December 2, 2019)

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, on Monday, announced that a new regulation of pension for the employees of private sector and non-governmental organizations has been approved by the Presidential Palace.

According to the statement, the regulation has been drafted by the Ministry in three chapters and 22 articles and is in effect.

“Based on the legislative document, NGOs and private sector are obligated to pay their staff one month salary for every year of work,” read the statement.

Moreover, the ministry added that the regulation is the first legal document on the pension for employees of non-governmental organizations and it is a great step, given that a large number of Afghans are hired by private sector.

Labor condition in Afghanistan is said to be one of the poorest in the world.

Apart from non employment, adverse working conditions and the predominance of informal work, as well as lacking social protection are the problems that dominate the Afghan job market,