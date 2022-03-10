Latest News
New govt in Afghanistan not cooperating with anti-Pakistan elements: Pakistan NSA
The new government in Afghanistan is not cooperating with anti-Pakistan elements, Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has said.
The official said there has not been any deliberate action by the new government in Afghanistan that would undermine Pakistan.
Yusuf, however, said that the threat of terrorism remains and it should be eliminated.
In the past, Pakistan accused the former Afghan intelligence agency of planning attacks in Pakistan.
IEA has repeatedly said that it will not allow Afghanistan soil to be used against any other country. It has vowed to fight international terrorist groups including Daesh.
Meanwhile, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said it is time for Afghanistan, Pakistan and China to come together in the fight against extremism as it undermines regional security.
He said that while Afghanistan is relatively peaceful now, unemployment and poverty is increasing and is forcing thousands to leave the country.
Latest News
Karzai says while the war has ended, unity has not yet been achieved
Former president Hamid Karzai has said that while the war has ended in Afghanistan, the country has not achieved peace and stability as it desired.
Speaking to Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, Karzai said: “So far, we have not reached that peace and stability the Afghan people desire, which lies in national unity, the peace which is attained by national unitedness, where all Afghans see themselves involved in decision-making for their country.”
The former president urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to facilitate the return of their political opponents who are living outside the country.
He also expressed hope that the IEA will consider people’s votes and hold a Loya Jirga to discuss the constitution in order to form a government that is acceptable to all Afghans.
Responding to Karzai’s call for a Loya Jirga earlier this year, the IEA said at the time that the current government was legitimate in the eyes of Afghans across the nation and that there was no need to hold such a gathering.
On the issue of border disputes between Afghanistan and Iran, Karzai said in his most recent interview, that it is the people, not governments, who can decide.
He also advised the IEA to share surplus water with Iran.
Latest News
IEA foreign minister Muttaqi heads to Turkey
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) acting foreign minister Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is heading a delegation, has left for Turkey at the invitation of the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said the minister would address and engage in a discussion at Antalya Diplomacy Forum, and meet with senior delegations from various countries and talk on Afghanistan.
The Forum is to be convened from March 11 to 13 under the theme of “Recoding Diplomacy”, Balkhi said.
The forum would be inaugurated and addressed by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and would be followed by remarks and discussions on various issues by Foreign Ministers and senior delegations from other countries.
Latest News
China ready to contribute to peace, stability in Afghanistan
China is preparing for the third foreign ministers meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, and is willing to contribute to the durable stability and security of Afghanistan, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
Addressing a press conference Wang said the United States walked away irresponsibly from Afghanistan, leaving the Afghan people in a serious humanitarian crisis and creating enormous security challenges to regional stability, Xinhua reported.
Wang said the immediate priority was to provide humanitarian aid. He also urged the US to immediately lift the freeze on Afghanistan’s assets in the United States.
Tahawol: IEA’s acting foreign minister’s trip to Turkey discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s foreign policy discussed
Zerbena: Rise in domestic revenue discussed
New govt in Afghanistan not cooperating with anti-Pakistan elements: Pakistan NSA
ADB suspends TAPI project until IEA gains international recognition
Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children
One killed, 14 injured in Badghis mosque blast
Chamber meets with IEA to resolve challenges, including tax issues
Pakistan eases import process for Afghan traders
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
Tahawol: IEA’s acting foreign minister’s trip to Turkey discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s foreign policy discussed
Zerbena: Rise in domestic revenue discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over bi-polarization of world order amid Ukraine conflict discussed
Saar: Hamid Karzai’s remarks on peace discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IRC urges world not to neglect Afghanistan amid Ukraine crisis
-
Sport4 days ago
Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf converts to Islam
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan schools to be segregated by gender
-
World4 days ago
North Korea says it conducted 2nd ‘important’ spy satellite test
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA seeks foreign aid for Afghan media outlets
-
World3 days ago
Pakistani premier hits out at Western envoys’ joint letter on Russia
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Ukrainian websites under ‘nonstop’ attack: cyber watchdog agency
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN’s $32 million cash package arrives in Kabul