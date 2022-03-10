New govt in Afghanistan not cooperating with anti-Pakistan elements: Pakistan NSA

(Last Updated On: March 10, 2022)

The new government in Afghanistan is not cooperating with anti-Pakistan elements, Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has said.

The official said there has not been any deliberate action by the new government in Afghanistan that would undermine Pakistan.

Yusuf, however, said that the threat of terrorism remains and it should be eliminated.

In the past, Pakistan accused the former Afghan intelligence agency of planning attacks in Pakistan.

IEA has repeatedly said that it will not allow Afghanistan soil to be used against any other country. It has vowed to fight international terrorist groups including Daesh.

Meanwhile, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said it is time for Afghanistan, Pakistan and China to come together in the fight against extremism as it undermines regional security.

He said that while Afghanistan is relatively peaceful now, unemployment and poverty is increasing and is forcing thousands to leave the country.