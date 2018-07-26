New Coalition Officially Launched in Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 26, 2018 2:54 pm)

The Grand National Coalition of Afghanistan on Thursday officially announced its existence in Kabul.

Influential political leaders including the First Vice President and leader of Jumbesh-i-Milli Party General Abdul Rashid Dostum, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and leader of Jamiat-e-Islami Party Salahuddin Rabbani, Former governor of Balkh Atta Mohammad Noor, the Second Deputy of CEO of Afghanistan and leader of Hezb-i-Wahdat Mohammad Mohaqiq, former finance minister Anwar ul-Haq Ahadi, former intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil and other key figures has formed the Coalition.

The leadership of the Coalition said it was formed due to growing instability, poverty, ethnic divisions, monopoly of power and other key problems in the country.

Speaking at the event, Noor said different flags flew in some parts of the country due to the growing ethnic divisions. He stressed on holding a transparent election though he claimed that four million ghost voters have been registered.

At the same event, Mohaqiq warned of crisis if government refuse to respect the rights of the political parties.

“I want to tell the international community that don’t worry about the establishment of the Coalition,” he said. “The Coalition is formed to fill the existing gabs.”