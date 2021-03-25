Business
New bus service for Kabul city launched
Kabul’s public bus service took to the road officially on Thursday when the new bus service was inaugurated by the mayor Daoud Sultanzoy.
The bus service was launched for the Kart-e-Naw routes and Ahmad Shah Baba Mina in eastern parts of Kabul.
“Protecting and caring for these resources, which is one of the national assets; the service is for all citizens,” Sultanzoy said.
According to the municipality 200 buses will eventually operate in the city along 16 routes of Kabul. However only five buses are initially in service.
The mayor of Kabul said that these buses are from an American company called A&C Bus Corporation, which will be rented according to a standard system and each bus has the capacity to carry 30 passengers at a time.
These buses provide services through five terminals and 264 bus stops on different routes. This will help create urban order and convenience for city residents, municipal officials said.
In 2019 the Kabul Municipality built 264 bus stops at a cost of millions of Afghanis in an effort to reduce traffic volumes in the capital.
At the time Narges Mohmand, the Spokesperson of Kabul Municipality told Ariana News that they were waiting for the Ministry of Transport to allow buses to operate in the City.
“We have built bus stations to resolve the problems of Kabul residents and we hope they are going to be used effectively,”
At the time an official from the Ministry of Transport said that around 1,500 buses will start their operations in Kabul City in the near future.
Ghani again states ‘no interim government’
President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday once again stated he was opposed to the establishment of an interim government and emphasized that Afghanistan will remain independent.
Addressing guests at an event to mark the inauguration of Kamal Khan Dam, Ghani said that “papers, plans and rumors are coming,” but Afghanistan will remain “independent.”
This comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter last month to President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) that suggested a transitional government be formed.
According to Ghani, the Taliban has deprived Afghans of dozens of Kamal Khan Dams.
“Today, those who are fighting, should think about Kamal Khan Dam for a few minutes,” hei said.
Ghani said he will no longer consider Nimroz province as “deprived” and in a message to the Taliban, he said he was not building the dam for himself but for their children.
Afghanistan still stands by its word to provide water to Iran, Ghani said but stated that this would be as per the water treaty between the two countries and not more than what is agreed upon.
“If Iran wants more water, they should pay something,” Ghani said.
Ghani also stated that Afghanistan is currently looking into ways to produce wind and solar generated electricity and foreign companies are assisting.
On the Kamal Khan Dam initiation, he said one water channel, that will be used for irrigation purposes, will be completed this year. Others will also be established, he said.
Ghani said that from today, the control of water in the province is now in the hands of Afghans.
Qureshi calls for early conclusion of Pak-Afghan talks on trade agreement
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi emphasised the need for talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan regarding Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) to be wrapped up as soon as possible.
According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Qureshi stated this during his telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Haneef Atmar on Friday.
In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the two ministers exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, including Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and the latest status of Afghan peace process.
“Reiterating Pakistan’s consistent support to the Afghan peace process, the Foreign Minister underlined that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations provided historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.
“The Foreign Minister urged Afghan parties to work constructively for the shared objective of a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. He underscored the need to remain cognizant of the challenges and impediments on the way, which could be overcome through patience, perseverance and persistence,” the statement read.
Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to facilitate all efforts for a negotiated political settlement and in this context also underlined the importance of exercising vigilance against the role of “spoilers,” read the statement.
In the bilateral context, the Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to forge closer cooperation with Afghanistan in all fields and underlined the importance of APAPPS as a vital platform to carry forward the bilateral cooperation on key tracks.
“The Foreign Minister also emphasized the need for early conclusion of talks relating to the APTTA (Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreemet.)
During the telephonic call, it added that views were exchanged on matters of mutual interest, including Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and latest status of Afghan peace process.
He underlined the importance of APAPPS as a vital platform to carry forward the bilateral cooperation on key tracks. The foreign minister also emphasized the need for early conclusion of talks relating to the APTTA (Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (.
Three security force members killed in Pashdan Dam attack
Sayed Wahid Qatali, governor of Herat province confirmed the attack on security forces in the early hours of Tuesday morning close to the Pashdan Dam, and said an operation was underway to clear the area of insurgents.
Three security forces members at an outpost in the vicinity of the dam were killed and four others were wounded “when armed opponents attacked the dam” said Nazam Khapalwak, spokesman for the National Water Affairs Regulation Authority.
Khapalwak also said that four security force members had disappeared.
According to him the attack was launched at about 4am local time.
No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the incident.
