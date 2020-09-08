Business
New border crossing with Iran planned to tie in with Khaf-Herat railway line
A new border crossing is expected to be set up along the Afghanistan border with Iran to facilitate smoother trade between the two countries.
According to Iran’s national news agency, IRNA, the border crossing will be in the Khorasan Razavi Province, which borders Afghanistan’s Herat province.
IRNA quoted Ali Rasoulian, the deputy governor-general of the Khorasan Razavi Province as saying the new Shamtigh border crossing is where the Khaf-Herat railway line will cross from Iran into Afghanistan.
Rasoulian said an economic commission from Iran was currently assessing the project of the new border crossing but that once complete it will bring many economic advantages to both countries.
He also said the new railway line will not only reduce transit costs of goods but will also help speed up collection and delivery of goods by trucks which now have to line up at Dolgharoun border crossing, close to Afghanistan’s Herat city.
Tajikistan restores electricity supply to Afghanistan
Tajikistan has resumed the supply of electricity to Afghanistan after water levels in the reservoir powering the Nurek Hydroelectric Power Plant reached the required levels.
Speaking to Asia Plus, Nozir Yodgori, a spokesman for Tajikistan’s national power utility company, said the electricity deliveries have resumed and Afghanistan is reportedly receiving 1.3 million kWh of Tajik electricity per day.
“If the opportunity arises, we will increase electricity deliveries to Afghanistan,” Yodgori said.
Tajikistan suspended the supply of electricity to Afghanistan in July due to a dramatic drop in water levels in the Nurek reservoir.
In a statement released on July 28, the Tajik government said low water levels in the Nurek reservoir were caused by little snowfall in the mountains during the winter.
According to Asia Plus, Tajikistan supplied 546.6 million kWh of electricity to Afghanistan in the first six months of this year.
According to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s power company, the country generates around 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity mainly from hydropower followed by fossil fuel and solar. About 1,000 MW more is imported from neighboring Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran and Turkmenistan.
9,000 goods containers held up for months by Pakistani officials
As Pakistan’s trade with Afghanistan continues to decline another problem has reared its head – that of about 9,000 containers loaded with goods worth more than $400 million stuck at Pakistani ports.
Bloomberg reported Monday that these containers have been held up for about five months. There are two reasons for this, the report stated.
Firstly customs officials are screening all the cargo instead of the five percent they used to check before the COVID-19 outbreak and secondly because not all trucks have GPS trackers – which are mandatory to stop theft and to ensure the containers don’t go missing along Taliban controlled routes.
However, the company tasked to install trackers refuted these claims.
Ghulam Nayab, commercial consular at the Afghanistan consulate in Karachi told Bloomberg that “transit consignments that landed in June are still lying at Karachi port,” said Nayab.
South Asia Pakistan Terminal, the nation’s biggest and deepest container terminal, alone has a backlog of 1,600 boxes, according to Rashid Jamil, chief executive officer of SAPT, a unit of Hutchison Port Holdings.
This, according to Bloomberg, is eroding Pakistan’s trade surplus to Afghanistan even further as a sharp decline has been recorded over the past three years.
In this time, Pakistani exports to Afghanistan have dropped more than 40 percent in the three years that ended in June, to $889 million, according to official data.
Bilateral trade stood at $1.01 billion last fiscal year, down more than 38 percent from $1.64 billion in fiscal 2018, reported Bloomberg.
Afghanistan meanwhile has tried to push for quicker clearance of these containers and also requested that Pakistan waive the demurrage and detention charges, which range from $120 to $200 a day, according to Nayab’s letter to the Pakistani customs office.
“Traders are losing millions of dollars because of shipping and port demurrages,” Nayab said.
Another shipment of wheat from India arrives at Chabahar Port
India’s eighth shipment of wheat for Afghanistan arrived on Saturday at Chabahar Port in Iran, officials confirmed.
The cargo ship loaded with 8,097 tons of wheat is part of the gift of 75,000 tons from India to Afghanistan.
Already, 53,000 tons have arrived over the past few months.
Managing Director of Sistan and Balouchestan Ports and Maritime Organization, Behrouz Aqayee said Saturday that once the cargo has been offloaded it will again be transported to Afghanistan by road.
This shipment is in accordance with a trilateral agreement between Afghanistan, Iran and India allowing land-locked Afghanistan critical access to a sea port.
Since the agreement, signed in 2016, at least 14 cargo ships have carried basic goods for Afghanistan via Chabahar over the past two years.
