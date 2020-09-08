New border crossing with Iran planned to tie in with Khaf-Herat railway line

(Last Updated On: September 8, 2020)

A new border crossing is expected to be set up along the Afghanistan border with Iran to facilitate smoother trade between the two countries.

According to Iran’s national news agency, IRNA, the border crossing will be in the Khorasan Razavi Province, which borders Afghanistan’s Herat province.

IRNA quoted Ali Rasoulian, the deputy governor-general of the Khorasan Razavi Province as saying the new Shamtigh border crossing is where the Khaf-Herat railway line will cross from Iran into Afghanistan.

Rasoulian said an economic commission from Iran was currently assessing the project of the new border crossing but that once complete it will bring many economic advantages to both countries.

He also said the new railway line will not only reduce transit costs of goods but will also help speed up collection and delivery of goods by trucks which now have to line up at Dolgharoun border crossing, close to Afghanistan’s Herat city.