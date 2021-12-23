New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board

(Last Updated On: December 23, 2021)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has appointed new members to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

According to the ACB, Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund said in a decree this week that Mirwais Ashraf has been appointed as the chairman of the board.

“Based on the decree No: 558 of the Prime Minister of Afghanistan, HE Mr. Mohammad Hassan Akhund; for further developing and strengthening daily operations, and providing better opportunities for Afghan Cricket, the following persons are appointed as board members and Mr. Mirwais Ashraf as the ACB Chairman and chair of the Board,” an ACB statement read.

According to the statement, board members are as follows:

1- Mirwais Ashraf, as ACB Chairman and Chair of the board.

2- Afghan Businessman and the owner of Alokozay Group of Companies (AGC), Abdulrahman Alokozay, as board member.

3- Afghan Businessman and the founder/owner of Kam Air airline, Zmarai Kamgar, as a board member.

4- Afghan Businessman, Obaidullah Sadarkhel, as a board member.

5- Senior vice-chairman of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), Khan Jan Alokozay, as a board member.

6- Chancellor of Kardan University, Dr. Khalid Hatam, as a board member.

7- Former national cricket team player, Allah Dad Noori, as a board member.

8- Former national team player, Raees Ahmadzai, as a board member.

9- General Director of Customs in Afghanistan Ministry of Finance, Rahmat-ul Haq Fazeel, as a board member.

The statement noted that the board members “shall perform their duties and take necessary actions for further development of cricket considering ACB’s independence, rules and regulations, and the ICC mandate.”