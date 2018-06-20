Netherland Welcomes Afghan Gov’t Ceasefire, Peace Process

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2018 6:35 pm)

Stef Blok, the Netherland Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed the Afghan government ceasefire and peace process during his two-day visit to Kabul, saying “it gives hope for the future”.

During his visit to Kabul, he met President Ashraf Ghani and promised that his country will fully support an Afghan-led peace process.

In an interview with Ariana News, the Netherland Foreign Minister said that his country has decided to deploy 60 extra trainers to Afghanistan to train, assist and advise Afghan special forces for counter-terrorism operations.

“The Dutch government has indeed decided to stay here after 2018. Our troops will stay here for another three years and we will extend the number of our troops. We will send another 60 people here to train your people because we have seen the results that have already been achieved,” Minister Blok said.

Meanwhile, he called the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections crucial, saying it is important that everybody, especially women, participate in the process.

“It is of course very important that the people feel safe and free to vote and in large part of the country that is the case, but in other parts of the country people don’t feel safe. That is why we support your military and your police to make sure that people can vote safely,” he said.

Currently, about 100 Dutch military personnel take part in the NATO mission Resolute Support, aimed at further developing the security apparatus, the army and the police in Afghanistan.