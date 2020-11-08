NEPA and Kabul municipality taken to task over pollution problem

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2020)

Afghanistan’s Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) on Sunday summoned National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) officials, and Kabul municipal officials to answer questions over the high levels of pollution in Kabul city among other issues.

According to senators, government is responsible for taking practical steps to reduce the pollution in Kabul. Without control, Kabul residents are exposed to various diseases, senators said.

“The situation has raised concerns. Some hotels and bakeries use low-quality products. Why are you not managing the problems,” said Farahnaz Pamiri, a senator.

Buildings, without proper planning permission were also raised and concerns voiced.

“The buildings that were built without any authorization and the use of low-quality materials has affected the environment badly. Government should stop these problems,” said Mohammad Akbari, another senator.

NEPA, however, acknowledged the pollution problem and said government institutions are implementing recommended measures but very slowly.

“We have a long-term plan. We have identified 52 causes of pollution. The government institutions implement the recommended measures so slowly,” said Ezatullah Siddiqi, deputy head of NEPA.

Kabul’s Mayor Daoud Sultanzoy, meanwhile said that in order to fight pollution, the public needs to cooperate as 30 percent of pollution is caused by members of the public.

“As we investigated, 200 factory buildings out of 600 have filters and 149 others installed filters last year. We monitor buildings seriously. We will ask police for their cooperation if needed,” said Sultanzoy.

Senators said government should also stop the practice of importing low-quality fuel so as to reduce the level of air pollution in Kabul city.