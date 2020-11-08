Latest News
NEPA and Kabul municipality taken to task over pollution problem
Afghanistan’s Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) on Sunday summoned National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) officials, and Kabul municipal officials to answer questions over the high levels of pollution in Kabul city among other issues.
According to senators, government is responsible for taking practical steps to reduce the pollution in Kabul. Without control, Kabul residents are exposed to various diseases, senators said.
“The situation has raised concerns. Some hotels and bakeries use low-quality products. Why are you not managing the problems,” said Farahnaz Pamiri, a senator.
Buildings, without proper planning permission were also raised and concerns voiced.
“The buildings that were built without any authorization and the use of low-quality materials has affected the environment badly. Government should stop these problems,” said Mohammad Akbari, another senator.
NEPA, however, acknowledged the pollution problem and said government institutions are implementing recommended measures but very slowly.
“We have a long-term plan. We have identified 52 causes of pollution. The government institutions implement the recommended measures so slowly,” said Ezatullah Siddiqi, deputy head of NEPA.
Kabul’s Mayor Daoud Sultanzoy, meanwhile said that in order to fight pollution, the public needs to cooperate as 30 percent of pollution is caused by members of the public.
“As we investigated, 200 factory buildings out of 600 have filters and 149 others installed filters last year. We monitor buildings seriously. We will ask police for their cooperation if needed,” said Sultanzoy.
Senators said government should also stop the practice of importing low-quality fuel so as to reduce the level of air pollution in Kabul city.
Latest News
Concerns and questions raised over continuous targeted attacks in Kabul
Targeted attacks including the use of magnetic IEDs, armed assassinations and roadside explosions in Kabul have raised serious concerns and questions as the number of incidents continue unabated.
In most cases no group or individual claims responsibility but military experts says that these attacks – all targeted – are the work of the Taliban.
They also say this is part of the group’s “intelligence” tactics that coincide with the now stalled peace talks in Doha, which they say are providing Taliban negotiators with leverage in the negotiations.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Sunday that in the past 24 hours, four targeted attacks have been carried out in different parts of Kabul – in addition to the magnetic IED that killed three Central Bank employees on Saturday.
Among those killed were Yama Siawash, a former TV news anchor and Amin Rezaei. Saleh said this incident was a targeted attack.
Razaei was a driver for the Central Bank and earned 13,000 Afghanis a month. He leaves behind two children.
In another attack, on Sunday morning, a ministry of defense officer was assassinated by unknown gunmen in Pul-e-Charkhi area of Kabul.
Police have confirmed the incident, and said this incident is being investigated. However, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the shooting.
Military experts said targeted attacks are part of the Taliban’s intelligence war, which has recently escalated due to the government’s slowdown in operations against the Taliban.
But the Interior Ministry says the targeted killings and planned attacks, which mostly kill civilians, are the work of Haqqani Network and the Taliban.
Latest News
World leaders congratulate Biden and Harris on election win
Afghanistan’s leaders, along with presidents and prime ministers from around the world congratulated president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris on their US Election 2020 win.
President Ashraf Ghani congratulated Biden and said Afghanistan looks forward to a continued and deeper strategic partnership with the US including on matters on counter-terrorism efforts and on bringing peace to Afghanistan.
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation also congratulated Biden and Harris and congratulated the American people for their historic election turnout.
Sarwar Danesh, Second Vice President also sent his congratulations and welcomed the “historical choice of the great American people.”
According to Danish he hopes the new US administration will assist Afghans in protecting the achievements made over the past 19 years.
In addition to Afghanistan’s leaders, others also sent messages of congratulations including Imran Khan, Pakistan Prime Minister (PM); Narendra Modi, India Prime Minister; Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister; Boris Johnson, UK’s Prime Minister; French President Emmanuel Macron and many others.
Biden crossed the winning line with 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed processing.
Trump however refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting, VOA reported.
However, all indications point towards Trump not giving up easily with media reports stating there could potentially be a turbulent transfer of power.
Overnight Trump said his campaign would take legal action and in a tweet that was all in caps stated: “I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES.”
Twitter however immediately flagged it as misleading.
Latest News
Six deaths and 126 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday reported 126 new positive cases of COVID-19 with six deaths in the past 24 hours.
The deaths were reported in Kabul and Balkh provinces.
According to the ministry in the same period 356 samples tested.
The new cases were reported in Kabul, Balkh, Ghazni, Kandahar, Nangarhar, Takhar, Kunduz, Parwan, Logar, Panjshir, Ghazni and Wardak provinces.
The Health ministry also reported 12 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry data number of total cases is now 42,159, the number of total reported deaths is 1,562, and the total number of recoveries is 34,458.
