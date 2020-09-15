Featured
Negotiating teams meet, agree on a number of working principles
The Afghan government and the Taliban delegation held their first full meeting on Tuesday afternoon where all members of both teams were present.
A number of Afghan peace negotiators told Ariana News that both sides have reached consensus over the code of conduct and on moving forward to complete the working principals pertaining to talks going forward.
Sources said the teams also agreed on a timetable for the talks and each side assigned two coordinators.
One Afghan negotiator, Nader Nadery said the team leaders from each side addressed the meeting and both called for patience and tolerance during talks.
The Taliban’s spokesman Mohammad Naeem also confirmed the day’s developments.
The historic intra-Afghan peace talks officially started on Saturday with an opening ceremony attended by representatives of dozens of countries, including the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
UNAMA urges foreign community to support Afghanistan at pledging summit
In the lead up to the pledging conference scheduled for November in Geneva, calls have been made for the international community to stand by Afghanistan during its journey to peace, prosperity and self-reliance.
The ministerial-level pledging conference this year is being jointly organized by the Afghan government, the government of Finland and the United Nations.
It aims to renew international and Afghan commitments to the development and stability of the country, to agree to joint development goals for the years 2021 through to 2024 and to coordinate development cooperation regarding financial support for the country.
In a joint statement issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday, calls were made by all three parties for the Afghan government and foreign development partners to work together.
”Afghanistan is at a critical juncture. On peace, we have moved from desirability to feasibility and credibility due, largely, to the sacrifices made by the Afghan people and the unmatched confidence-building measures taken by the Afghan government,” said Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Finance, Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal.
.” When we look into the future, we must remain united in our vision and ambition to realize a progressive, prosperous, democratic, free and stable Afghanistan in peace with itself, its neighbors and the world,” he said.
“On development, while maintaining emphasis on high-level planning, the focus must shift to delivery and implementation,” he said adding that the Afghan government and its international development partners must work together on a vision for demonstrable reduction in poverty that is realistic and well-targeted.
He stated that investment in peace and development must provide sufficient guarantees for gender equity, protection of human rights, women’s rights and the rights of minorities as well as democratic principles.
“The Republic is a true embodiment of Afghanistan’s diversity and must be strengthened. Corruption, which drains Afghanistan’s valuable resources and interrupts the process of realizing self-reliance, must be fought in all its forms,” he said.
With the conference taking place during a historic period in Afghanistan’s history – after peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban got underway this past weekend in Doha – UNAMA states that this provides new opportunities for development.
According to the statement, stronger partnerships and sustained international support are critical in helping to achieve and sustain peace after 40 years of war.
Pekka Haavisto, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland said that it’s the first time in decades that there is a real chance for peace.
She said Finland stands firmly with other international partners in supporting Afghanistan but highlighted that “inclusivity and women’s meaningful participation at all stages of the peace process are vital for peace and development.”
Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan seconded this and said this was a critical time for Afghanistan as it works towards ending the decades-old war.
On the upcoming pledging summit, she said: “I hope the international community uses this occasion in Geneva to reaffirm its steadfast support to Afghanistan’s development, in parallel with the peace process.
“The UN is committed to working with the Afghan Government, Finland, and the donor community to deliver the best possible outcome for the benefit of all Afghans,” she said.
Ville Skinnari, Finland’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade also weighed in and said his country was looking forward to co-hosting the conference.
“Solving the complex challenges in Afghanistan requires joint efforts and long-term commitment from Afghanistan and the international community,” he said adding that together with other foreign stakeholders, Finland was committed to reshaping the aid architecture while ensuring it will preserve the progress achieved over the past 19 years.
The event will take place in Geneva and attended “virtually” by more than 70 countries, international organizations and Afghan officials.
UNAMA stated that in view of ongoing travel and gathering restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, further information about conference logistics and the agenda will be made available closer to the date of the event.
EU pledges aid to help flood-stricken Afghans
The European Union has allocated €150,000 ($170,000) in humanitarian aid to help ease the plight of thousands of Afghans affected by recent floods in the country.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the EU said the will directly benefit at least 35,000 affected people in some of the hardest-hit areas in Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Paktika, Panjshir, and Parwan provinces.
According to the statement, the funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
The EU-funding supports the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) in delivering much-needed assistance through the distribution of emergency food supplies to those hit by the floods, the statement said.
“Given the predominantly patriarchal culture in the Afghan society, the program ensures a gender-sensitive approach, allowing both women and men equal and safe access to the support. As the COVID-19 outbreak remains a significant threat, personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, and hand sanitizers are also being provided as part of the mitigation measures,” the statement read.
This comes after last month’s floods destroyed and damaged thousands of homes in 14 provinces and left at least 190 people dead.
The devastating floods hit the central and eastern parts of Afghanistan which is battling ongoing conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic.
In their statement, the EU said flash floods had “destroyed homes, damaged large swathes of agricultural lands and irrigation systems, adversely affecting the livelihoods and food security of families.”
The European Union, together with its Member States, is the world’s leading donor of humanitarian aid and relief assistance is an expression of European solidarity towards people in need around the world.
It aims to save lives, prevent and alleviate human suffering, and safeguard the integrity and human dignity of populations affected by natural disasters and man-made crises.
Survey finds majority of Americans support Trump’s deal to end war
A survey by New York-based Eurasia Group Foundation has found that two-thirds of US President Donald Trump’s supporters are in favor of his deal with the Taliban to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan.
The results of the survey, released Monday, found “two-thirds of Trump supporters either strongly support or somewhat support the details of the negotiations.”
The deal, signed in February in Doha, commits all US troops to leave Afghanistan within 14 months, ending what has become America’s longest war.
In return, the Taliban agreed to cut ties with and prevent terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda from operating in the country and to begin peace talks with Afghanistan government negotiators.
Nearly 60 percent of supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also favor the US deal.
“Ending the war in Afghanistan is extremely popular, and Americans of all political persuasions want to honor the recent agreement,” the foundation noted in its findings.
Fewer than 10 percent of those surveyed opposed the agreement, while one-third remained neutral.
“Since last year, the portion of respondents who believe the US should stay in Afghanistan until all enemies are defeated has dropped by half — from 30 percent to 15 percent,” the survey noted.
The US-Taliban agreement led to the start of much-awaited peace talks on Saturday between Taliban leaders and Afghan government negotiators.
The dialogue, officially known as intra-Afghan negotiations, is being hosted by Doha, Qatar – where US and Taliban negotiators sealed their deal.
Talks were supposed to have started in March but delays over the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners and continued attacks by the insurgent group stalled the start of talks.
However, after the release of all but seven Taliban prisoners, the first round of talks got underway this past weekend.
In keeping with their agreement, the United States has drawn its troops level down to 8,600 from 13,000 and has stated a further drawdown to 4,500 will be done by November.
In addition, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that the US was on a path to zero troops in Afghanistan by March or April next year.
According to VOA news, former US Vice President Biden supports the withdrawal plan but wants the Pentagon to keep a small military footprint in Afghanistan to counter any threat of terrorism.
In an interview with VOA, the co-author of the Eurasia Group Foundation, Mark Hannah said Americans seem to have lost patience with the war.
“As we enter the 20th year of the conflict in Afghanistan, the American people appear to have lost patience with an interminable war which has drifted from its original mission, and which appears all but unwinnable,” he said.
“I think they wisely understand that all the military might in the world can’t easily vanquish amorphous, non-state adversaries and that America’s continued presence in Afghanistan is neither making Americans safe nor serving some vital national interest,” said Hannah.
The report also stated that respondents of all political parties generally agree the US should negotiate directly with hostile nations if doing so might help avoid conflict, essentially rejecting the logic that doing so would unacceptably legitimize unsavory regimes.
“Republican and Democratic respondents both think peace is best achieved by prioritizing the domestic needs of the US, and neither opts for the unilateral use force to stop human rights abuses abroad,” the report stated.
