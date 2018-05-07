Nearly Two Thousands of Afghans Leave Country Every Day

(Last Updated On: May 07, 2018 3:34 pm)

The transportation companies in Kabul say that nearly two thousands of Afghans mostly youths illegally flee the country every day to go to Iran .

They stated that due to the insecurity and unemployment, Afghan youths are abandoning the country to go to Iran, Turkey or even the European countries.

The drivers have painful stories about the fate of illegal travelers, saying a large number of death bodies have returned back to the country from Iran borders.

“When they arrive in Nimroz, they are sold without even knowing. They fall into hands of Baluch smugglers,” Jawid, a driver said.

Recently, the governments of Afghanistan and Turkey have agreed on the deportation of Afghans who have been living in Turkey without legal documents for years.

An estimated 150,000 Afghans have been living in Turkey, 600 of which are believed to be lacking proper travel documents.

According to a Turkish news agency, at least 324 undocumented Afghan nationals, who were rounded up in the Aegean province of İzmir, have been deported to Afghanistan yesterday.

“Efforts are underway for the management of Afghan returnees from Turkey,” Hafizullah Mia Khail, the ministry of refugee’s official said.

About 2.5 million people from Afghanistan are living as refugees and Afghans are the second largest group of asylum seekers in the world.

Pakistan hosts nearly 1.4 million, including some second- or third-generation Afghan refugees who have never lived in their home country.