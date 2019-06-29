Nearly 250,000 Voters Register As Process Ends

(Last Updated On: June 29, 2019)

The voter’s registration process for the upcoming presidential election which began on June 8 was officially ended today.

Officials in the Independent Election Commission (IEC) says that around 250,000 people have registered themselves through the process across the country but they do not consider this number satisfying.

“Totally, we have registered 138,592 men voters, 79,816 women voters, and 3,220 Kochi voters across the country,” said Habiburrahman Nang, Chief of the IEC Secretariat.

He further said that the preparations have been taken for verifying the voters’ list and the presidential election will be held on the scheduled date.

“We have prepared our operational plan for the upcoming presidential election and it will be held on September 28,” added Mr. Nang.

Meanwhile, the electoral observers stress that the voters’ registration process was not successful and a large number of people were deprived of the process.

“The process failed because the commission did not meet the number of voters they had assigned to register. According to the electoral observers, the figures that the commission has announced is not accurate,” said Dawood Najafi, a former IEC official.

“The process was not successful. There were not enough registration centers and awareness campaigns,” said Habib Shinwari, member of a Kabul-based electoral monitoring organization.

The Afghan people will vote for the upcoming presidential election on September 28.

However, there are high concerns regarding transparency in the upcoming election.