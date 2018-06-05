Nearly 2,000 Addicts Gradually Dying in One Area of the Capital Kabul

Nearly 2,000 addicts are spending their day and night in a cemetery in Saray Shamali area of the capital Kabul.

Surprisingly, some of the dogs in the area have also been addicted to drugs.

People are narrating thousands of stories from the cemetery even one claims the addicts have taken a dead body out of the grave in order to earn money.

When the addicts see the camera, they start fleeing and deny to talk in front of the camera.

“The government and people are misusing from us. They are not letting us enjoy,” an addict tells Ariana News reporter.

“The criminal investigation officer, the police chief, and even a patrolman are taking money from the drug dealers in the area,” another addict said.

According to the addicts, drug dealers are coming three times a day in order to sell different types of the substance.

Imamuddin, a resident of the area said: “This is a major business. The small dealers are coming and selling the drugs to addicts.”

“The addicts are stealing people’s shoes from mosques and selling in the market. They are teasing people a lot,” a shopkeeper in the area said.

Police in the area deny to make a comment but health workers seen in the area working to identify communicable diseases such as HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C virus.

“Our objective is to diagnose diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis C virus because these are very dangerous,” Mumtaz a medical doctor in the area said.

This comes as Afghanistan produces 90% of all opiate drugs in the world. Now, out of a population of 35 million, millions are said to be addicted to drugs.