Latest News
Nearly 150 civilians killed in Taliban attacks during Ramadan: ONSC
The Office of the National Security Council said that almost 150 civilians have been killed by the Taliban in the past month adding that 430 others have been injured.
Unlike previous years and Ramadan months, the war was intensified this year between the Taliban and Afghan forces.
The Afghan government announced that 523 civilians have died and 1,144 others have been injured since the violence reduction week ended.
Javid Faisal, a spokesman for the ONSC said in a tweet that the Ramadan month alone was one of the deadliest months in which 146 civilians were killed and 436 others were wounded.
طالبانو د خداى د امر او د هغه د بندګانو د غوښتنو خلاف د روژې مبارکي میاشتي په ۳۰ ورځو کي د هیواد په ۳۰ ولایتونو کي د افغان مسلمان قتل عام جاري وساتی او د ښځو او کوچنیانو په ګډون یې ۵۷۶ تنه ولسي افغانان شهیدان او زخمیان کړل.
له دې ډلي ۱۴۶ یې شهیدان او پاته نور ۴۳۰ زخمیان دي. pic.twitter.com/IL09w64wVk
— Javid Faisal (@Javidfaisal) May 23, 2020
The Afghan government said that the Taliban are responsible for these attacks.
However, the Taliban rejected the statements and said that the casualties of civilians during Ramadan by the Taliban fighters are false.
The Independent Human Rights Commission expressed their concerns over the civilian casualties and called on for an end to them.
More than 10,000 civilians have been killed or injured in the past two years alone, according to reports.
Business
Pak-Afghan transit affairs to resume – MCIA
The transit problems via Pakistan will soon be resolved, and exports will begin through Torkham and Spin Boldak, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan reported.
The MCIA says it has been able to reach an agreement with the Pakistani to open the Spin Boldak and Torkham crossings for six days a week to transit.
According to officials, Afghanistan will be able to resume exports through the two crossings following the Eid holidays, noting, “It’s profitable to export through these ports.”
On the other hand, the private sector wants the MCIA to work out other export pathways in addition to that of Pakistan, reasoning “Pakistan’s path is never sure.”
According to officials in the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock, here we are with the season to harvest fruit; the government must pave the ground for its export.
They also say, “Although it is closer and affordable, it is always uncertain to trade through Pakistan.”
In order for businesses to grow, the government must look for different ways, on national and international levels, experts emphasize.
Challenges triggered by politics have always threatened Afghanistan’s transit and trade relations with Pakistan.
Latest News
Grandma to be fined unless she edits out photos from Facebook
While one would like to receive limitless likes on social media, a grandmother has been fined if she doesn’t wipe off her grandchildren’s photos from Facebook, a Dutch court rules.
In the Gelderland province of Netherlands, the matter ended up in court after the grandma refused the call to take down the pictures from Facebook and Pinterest, she had posted without her daughter-in-law’s permission.
The court’s ruling has stated the mother’s call as “the children’s pictures on social media would seriously violate their privacy.”
The matter was ruled by the judge within the scope of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
The ruling writes, “On Facebook, it cannot be ruled out that placed photos could be distributed and that they may come into the hands of third parties.”
It orders that if the grandmother does not remove the photos within 10 days, she must pay a penalty of $55 per day that the photos are online, with a maximum penalty of $1,100.
The aim of the GDPR, which came into effect in 2018, is to have control over the way companies use data as per people’s privacy matters.
Balkh
Ulema: Eid-ul-Fiter prayers must be practiced as per pertinent guidelines
The Ulema call on people to practice the Eid-ul-Fiter prayers in line with the guidelines given by the ministries of Hajj and Religious Affairs and Public Health.
In a resolution, the Ulema (religious scholars) asked the imams to shorten the Eid prayer sermons and focus their agenda on ending the war, bringing peace, and healthcare guidance against the Coronavirus.
In addition, the Ulema underline the need for healthcare measures, such as disinfecting the prayer venues, performing the prayers in the open air, keeping distance, and wearing masks.
They also have banned the presence of the infected from joining the congregations.
Aimed to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus, they want the people to celebrate the holiday indoors with their families, and seriously avoid in-person socializing such as visits, embracing, hugging, and handshakes.
In the meantime, Baghlan health officials announced that over 60 mosques where the prayers are scheduled to be held Sunday in Pol-e-Khumri, have been disinfected and that the campaign continues in all parts of the province.
The Baghlan police chief has also announced to provide special security for the prayer venues (mosques) and the city.
In Kabul, officials say the city will be completely quarantined during the Eid, and people should stay indoors throughout the days and avoid traveling at all to prevent the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, the ministry of interior has said this Eid will be a curfew in Kabul and that the police are going to enforce the curfew strictly.
It is noteworthy that the health officials have consistently said that an unprecedented calamity is on its way to hit the nation unless the people abide by the rules of restrictions and follow the health guidelines.
Nearly 150 civilians killed in Taliban attacks during Ramadan: ONSC
Pak-Afghan transit affairs to resume – MCIA
Morning News Show – War b/w Afghan forces and Taliban intensified
Grandma to be fined unless she edits out photos from Facebook
Ulema: Eid-ul-Fiter prayers must be practiced as per pertinent guidelines
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Morning News Show – War b/w Afghan forces and Taliban intensified
Expert’s view: Pakistan, India’s role in Afghan peace process
Sola: Efficiency of High Reconciliation Council
Sola: Efforts to kick start intra-Afghan negotiations
Morning News Show: Khalilzad emphasizes to decrease level of violence
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Eight killed in mosque attack – Parwan
- Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation donates food supplies to needy families – Badakhshan
- COVID-195 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 408 new cases, total 7072
- Latest News4 days ago
Bay of Bengal records strongest storm ever
- Latest News3 days ago
Trump: US never really fought to win; Taliban profited by its presence
- Latest News4 days ago
EasyJet’s nine million customers hacked
- Elections5 days ago
Reactions over Ghani-Abdullah political agreement
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: Spread of COVID-19 in Kabul