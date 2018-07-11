Breaking News

NDS Thwarts Deadly Suicide Attacks in Kabul

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) – Afghanistan’s intelligence agency has seized 1,350 kilograms of explosives in the central capital Kabul.

According to the statement by NDS, the explosives-packed Hino vehicle was captured by detective personnel from Bagrami district of Kabul.

“The Haqqani network explosives were an Ammonium Nitrite type that was planned to be used in the creating mines and suicide vests,” the statement added.

NDS officials noted that a number of bloody suicide attacks have been prevented with the discovery of the explosives.

