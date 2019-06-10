NDS Kills 12 Commanders of Haqqani Network

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2019)

The special forces of the Afghan intelligence agency have killed 12 local commanders of the Haqqani Network in Khost province, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the operation was conducted by NDS special forces in Saberi district of the province.

In addition, one member of the Haqqani network was injured and three suspects were arrested during the operation, the statement said.

The individuals were involved in destructive and terrorist activities such as transferring weapons and ammunition to other terrorist groups, the statement added.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report.