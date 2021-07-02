Latest News
NDS forces thwart “terrorist attack” plan on Herat-Kabul flight
The Afghan National Directorate for Security (NDS) has thwarted a “terrorist attack” on a Herat-Kabul flight, the NDS said in a statement on Friday.
According to the statement, the NDS personnel have arrested a man at the Herat’s Khwaja Abdullah Ansari International Airport who wanted to detonate an explosive placed in a musical instrument on a flight to Kabul.
The man was identified as Sayeed Idriss son of Rajab Ali who was born in Logar province, the statement said.
The NDS stated that Idris “had skillfully placed an explosive including a grenade, RDX material and chemicals in a Rubab and wanted to detonate it during the flight.”
“During the inspection of Sayed Idris’ equipment at Khwaja Abdullah Ansari Airport, NDS forces and National police acted swiftly, detected, and defused the bomb before fear and concerns could spread among other passengers,” read the statement.
The NDS did not provide further details in this regard.
US troops drawdown in Afghanistan is on track: Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan is “on track” but it will not be completed within the next few days.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden said that some U.S. forces will still be in Afghanistan in September as part of a “rational drawdown with our allies.”
Biden in April set the deadine for completion of the pullout from America’s longest conflict as the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by al Qaeda on the United States that prompted the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan.
Biden’s comments came hours after the last American troops left Bagram Air Field, which served as the main U.S. military base in the country, leaving behind a piece of the World Trade Center buried there two decades ago.
The departure of U.S.-led forces, fierce fighting that has seen Taliban advances around the country and stalled peace talks have fueled fears that Afghanistan is on a path to all-out civil war that could restore the insurgents to power.
Biden said he is concerned that President Ashraf Ghani’s beleaguered government deal with “internal issues” in order to “generate the kind of support they need nationwide.”
Moscow pledges full support to Tajikistan to ward off threats from Afghanistan
Moscow has promised to provide any necessary assistance to Tajikistan in the event of terrorist threats from Afghanistan as US and NATO troops withdraw, Russia’s state media TASS reported Thursday.
According to TASS, State Duma Defense Committee Head Vladimir Shamanov said Thursday assistance will be provided in accordance with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Speaking ahead of a meeting with the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council, Shamanov said: “We will surely provide comprehensive assistance to Tajikistan under the CSTO commitments [in case of the mounting terrorist threat]. Naturally, we won’t leave it [Tajikistan] alone.”
TASS reported that the situation in Afghanistan will be discussed at Thursday’s council meeting.
“I believe that this issue is more likely to be discussed from the viewpoint of assessing potential developments. As of now, and we talked with colleagues yesterday and today, the leadership of Tajikistan does not express such a serious concern,” he said.
The head of the State Duma Defense Committee also reiterated Russia’s position with regard to the concerns over the situation in Afghanistan.
“The measures, including those taken by the Russian side, were outlined both by the [Russian] defense minister and the president [of Russia] to the effect that we need to think about providing the 201st military base in Tajikistan with the required capabilities,” Shamanov said adding that Russian border guards were now “taking a number of organizational measures” in this regard.
This comes after the Taliban captured Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan last week, resulting in some security forces abandoning their posts and fleeing across the frontier.
The seizure of Shir Khan Bandar, in the far north of Afghanistan about 50km from Kunduz city, was the most significant gain for the Taliban since it stepped up operations on May 1 when the US began the final stages of its troop withdrawal.
Speaking to AFP news agency soon after the fall of the border checkpoint, an Afghan army officer said: “We were forced to leave all check posts … and some of our soldiers crossed the border into Tajikistan.
“By the morning, they (Taliban fighters) were everywhere, hundreds of them,” he said on condition of anonymity.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the fighters had seized the border crossing across the Pyanj River.
“Our Mujahideen are in full control of Shir Khan Bandar and all the border crossings with Tajikistan in Kunduz,” he told AFP.
More than a week later, the Taliban still controls the border crossing, sources told Ariana News.
U.S. forces leave Bagram base in Afghanistan – official
American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, a U.S. defence official said, under an agreement with the Taliban allowing for the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from the country after a two-decade war.
“All American soldiers and members of NATO forces have left the Bagram airbase,” said the senior U.S. security official on condition of anonymity.
The U.S. military has coordinated its air war and logistical support for its Afghan mission from the Bagram airbase, about 60 km (40 miles) north of Kabul, and the withdrawal of the forces symbolises the end of the U.S. military involvement in the country.
The base is being handed over to the Afghan government as its armed forces face a surging war with the Taliban and questions swirl about their prospects.
An Afghan official said the base would be officially handed over to the government at a ceremony on Saturday.
The U.S. defence official said General Austin Miller, the top U.S.commander in Afghanistan “still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the force” that are stationed in the capital, Kabul.
Two other U.S. security officials said this week the majority of U.S. military personnel would most likely be gone by July 4, with a residual force remaining to protect the embassy.
Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden told his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani, that “Afghans are going to have to decide their future, what they want”.
Ghani said his job was now to “manage the consequences” of the U.S. withdrawal.
The agreement with the Taliban on the U.S. pull-out was struck under the administration of President Donald Trump.
In exchange for the U.S. withdrawal, the Taliban, fighting to expel foreign forces and oust the U.S.-backed government, have vowed to prevent any international terrorism from Afghan soil.
They also made a commitment to enter into talks with their Afghan rivals but little progress has been made in negotiations.
