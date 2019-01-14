NDS Forces Destroy a Taliban Drug Lab in Helmand

(Last Updated On: January 14, 2019)

Afghan Intelligence forces have destroyed a drug lab of the Taliban armed group during a raid in southern Helmand province, the National Directorate of Security said in a statement on Monday.

The operation was conducted on a base of the Taliban in Nahr-e-Saraj district of the province, in which a vehicle packed with explosives and 20kg of hashish have been destroyed, the statement said.

The statement added that Afghan forces have also destroyed 20kg of explosives and five vehicles as well as seized three motorbikes during the operation.

According to the statement, since last two days, it was the third military operation of the NDS forces on Taliban bases in the restive province of Helmand.

The Taliban did not immediately comment in this regard.