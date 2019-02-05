NDS Forces Arrest Group of Armed Kidnappers in Kabul

(Last Updated On: February 5, 2019)

Afghan Intelligence operatives have arrested a seven-member group of kidnappers in the capital Kabul, the National Directorate of Security said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said that the group has been involved in kidnappings, armed robberies, and extortion in the capital.

According to the statement, the group was led by Obaidullah, known as Raees Obaid who has been arrested with seven of his collaborators in Kabul City.

The statement also noted that the Afghan intelligence forces have seized a large amount of arms and ammunition.