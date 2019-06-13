NDS Discovers Taliban’s Weapons Cache in Paghman

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2019)

The special forces of the Afghan intelligence agency have seized a cache of weapons and ammunition belonging to the Taliban insurgent group in the capital Kabul.

In a statement released on Thursday, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said the cache was discovered in Paghman district during a targeted special operation.

The cache included 52 RPG rockets with 38 RPG launchers, 16 rounds of 82mm mortars, 5 AK-47 rifles, thousands of AK-47 gun bullets, 9 boxes of PKM ammunition, and a large amount of military equipment, the statement added.

According to the Afghan intelligence agency, the Taliban militants had planned to use the weapons and ammunition to stage destructive and terror attacks in Kabul city.