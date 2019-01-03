NDS Detains Taliban Shadow District Governor in Balkh

(Last Updated On: January 3, 2019)

Taliban shadow district governor for Nahr Shahi district in northern Balkh province has been detained by the Afghan intelligence operatives, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) statement identified the Taliban official as Najibullah who was recruited by the Taliban insurgent group about five months ago.

In a separate incident, the NDS operatives have arrested a Taliban infiltrator among Afghan Local Police (ALP).

The infiltrator planned to assassinate the commander of an ALP outpost in Chamtal district and surrender the area to the Taliban fighters.

The statement concluded that the insider had confessed during initial investigations.