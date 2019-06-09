NDS Detains Six Daesh Members in Kabul

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2019)

The Special Forces of the Afghan intelligence agency have arrested six members of the Daesh terrorist group in the capital Kabul, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the arrested Daesh members were involved in destructive activities such as kidnapping, assassinations, weapons and ammunition smuggling and transferring the family members of Daesh group to eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

One AK-47, one SG-43 Goryunov, and two pistols were also seized during the operation, the statement added.

The detained individuals are identified as Mohammad Abed, Subhan Ahmad, Hamdullah, Mohammad Younus son of Mohammad Gul, Mohammad Younus son of Haji Babrak and Abdul Rashid.

The group was secretly operating under the direction of Din Mohammad known as Naweed, who is in charge of the group in the capital Kabul.

This comes as the threat of the Daesh terrorist group has concerned people and Afghanistan’s neighboring countries in the north.