NDS convoy targeted in Jalalabad explosion close to airport 

At least two security forces members were wounded in an explosion in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province on Thursday afternoon, local officials said.

Officials in the governor’s media office said the incident occurred in PD4 near the airport when a National Directorate of Security (NDS) convoy was targeted in an IED explosion.

Officials said that one of the NDS vehicles caught fire as a result of the explosion and two security force members were wounded.

Video footage taken immediately after the explosion showed black plumes of smoke rising from the scene and rapid gunfire could be heard.

No further details were however released by officials and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.