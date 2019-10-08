NDS Confirms Death of Al-Qaeda’s South Asia Chief

(Last Updated On: October 8, 2019)

Afghan Intelligence Agency issued a statement confirming the death of Asim Omar, a Pakistani national and senior member of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.

According to the National Directorate of Security (NDS), Asim Omar was killed in a joint operation conducted by U.S. and Afghan forces in the Musa Qala district of Helmand province on September 23.

“NDS can now confirm the death of Asim Omar, leader of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), in a joint US-Afghan raid on a Taliban compound in Musa Qala district of Helmand province on Sep. 23,” the Afghan spy agency wrote on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, NDS further said: “Omar, a Pakistani citizen, was killed along with six other AQIS members, most of them Pakistani. Among them was Raihan, Omar’s courier to Ayman Al-Zawahiri. They had been embedded inside the Taliban compound in the Taliban stronghold of Musa Qala.”

The U.S. forces in Afghanistan has not made a comment about the report yet.