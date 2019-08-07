NDS Conducts Several Clearance Operations in Kabul

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2019)

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement says that its Special Forces in cooperation with the other security agencies conducted three clearance operations in different areas of Kabul last night.

According to the statement, the special forces of NDS conducted three separate operations over the people connected with Daesh group in the Bagrami district, PD8, and PD15 of Kabul city who were responsible for planning attacks on different parts of the city.

Meanwhile, the statement adds that the security forces did all the best to prevent civilian causalities.

“As the result of the operations, two operators of the Daesh’s suicide attacks killed and heavy weapons, bomb-making raw materials, suicide attack materials, explosives, and self-made bombs have been seized,” the statement adds.

Moreover, NDS says that three soldiers its Special Forces and Special Forces of the police killed during the operations.

This comes as previously the citizens and military expressed their concerns regarding the rise of Daesh group in a number of the country’s provinces.