NDS Chief Secures Parliament’s Vote of Confidence

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), Chief Masoom Stanikzai on Wednesday survived the vote of confidence in the Lower House of Parliament.

Stanikzai was impeached by the lawmakers to explain about the recent security situation in the country.

During today’s session at the Lower House, the lawmakers divided to two parts regarding the summoning issue of NDS chief.

“The NDS chief has convinced lawmakers about the situations in the previous session. Now let him continue his works,” Mirwais Yasini, representative of Kandahar said.

However, some of other Parliament Members declared that security officials are responsible for the insecurity and the recent deadly incidents in the country.

“We have witnessed several terrorist attacks on religious and cultural centers and authorities have not taken any measures so far,” Abdul Qayoum Sajadi, representative of Ghazni said.

In the meantime, responding to the criticisms of lawmakers, Masoum Istanikzai said the National Directorate of Security has not denied any effort in maintaining the national interest and fight against terrorism.

“Lawmakers should make the judgment according to the facts. The question and answer are clear to all,” Istanikzai said.

At the end of the session, Istanikzai remained in his post with 44 disapprovals, 19 approvals, one empty and two invalid ballots.