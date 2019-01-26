NDS Chief Leaves for Qatar to Lead Afghan Gov’t in Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: January 26, 2019)

Intelligence Chief Mohammad Massoum Stanikzai has left Kabul for Qatar to lead the Afghan government in the ongoing peace talks between the U.S. and Taliban in Doha, sources confirmed to Ariana News on Saturday.

The Presidential Palace did not comment in this regard yet.

Stanikzai’s visit of Qatar comes as the peace talks between the U.S. and Taliban officials entered a sixth day on Saturday.

Sources close the Taliban told Ariana News that the sides focused on ceasefire and a mechanism for withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

On Friday, the Taliban sources said the U.S. and the Taliban have reached on an agreement regarding some key issues including foreign troop pullout, the release of some Taliban prisoners and a guarantee that Afghan territory would not be used for hostile acts against the United States and its allies.

The sources said that the Taliban have also agreed to make a ceasefire with the United States, but not yet with the Afghan government.

The sources noted that the next step for the Taliban would be to declare a truce with Kabul.