NDS Baghlan captures 127kg of narcotics

(Last Updated On: February 18, 2020)

The National Directorate of Security in Baghlan has identified and captured some 127kg drugs – type hashish.

NDS Baghlan, in a statement, said that they identified and eventually captured 127kg drugs that were to be transported to Kabul.

The statement adds that the drugs had been devised into a Kamaz truck in Ararkhil village of Central Baghlan district, a place ruled by the Taliban.

It is stated that the driver of the truck had escaped leaving the loaded truck behind prior to reaching a security check post.