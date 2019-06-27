NDS Arrests Taliban’s Arms Traffickers

(Last Updated On: June 27, 2019)

The special forces of the Afghan intelligence agency have arrested two arms traffickers of the Taliban insurgent group after crossing from Pakistan into Afghanistan.

In a statement released on Thursday, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said the individuals arrested while they wanted to transfer military equipment from “Ringroad” area of Peshawar to Kabul through Torkham, the major border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The individuals were identified as Mohibullah and Nasib Shah who has confessed during the initial investigations, the statement said.

The suspects had loaded the weapons and ammunition in a trailer truck.

Three rocket launchers, 19 rifles, 2 weapons silencers, 2 grenade launchers, 55 radio sets, 40 remote control disks, thousands of rounds of ammunition and some other military equipment were seized by security forces, the statement added.