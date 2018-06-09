NDS Arrests Nine for Having Links with IS in Nangarhar University

(Last Updated On: June 09, 2018 3:54 pm)

The Afghan intelligence operatives have arrested nine individuals on charges of having links with the Islamic State (IS) militant group in Nangarhar University, local officials said Saturday.

Ataullah Khogyani, the provincial governor’s spokesman said that the individuals were arrested after holding IS or Daesh flag at the university.

According to the official, five of the detainees were released by the security forces while the remaining four admitted that they committed the crime.

The head of Nangarhar University, however, said that the security forces had arrested 15 individuals in this regard, but released nine of them.

This comes as recently the government has closed the girls schools in Jalalabad City after the IS militants warned that they will target the schools in the city.